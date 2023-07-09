Eastern Cape suspect behind bars for allegedly hacking his grandparents to death

An Eastern Cape man is expected to appear in court for killing his grandparents at the weekend.

The incident has left villagers concerned about their safety.

The villagers want the suspect, who allegedly claimed he had taken drugs, banished from the village.





A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his grandparents to death with an axe in their home in Cata in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Villagers say the attack allegedly happened in front of a 4-year-old child who lived with the couple.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed that police were summoned to the scene where they found the lifeless bodies of a man, 83, and a woman, 73, with open wounds.

“Police also seized an axe, which was believed to have been used to commit the crime. Community members arrested the 28-year-old man, [who is] related to the two deceased."

Nkohli said the suspect was expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Monday facing two murder charges.

Now the residents want the suspect banished from their village.

Community leader Sizwe Ndlazulwana said the suspect, who is in police custody, was a danger to society.

Ndlazulwana said:

We don't want him back here. He must never set foot in our village. He is dangerous to everyone in our village.

Ndlazulwana added that the shocking incident on Friday night left villagers fearing for their lives.

He said the man allegedly confessed to his relatives and elders that he had hacked his grandfather and grandmother to death.

“The victims were attacked in their house. A family member found their bodies on Saturday. The pensioners sustained severe wounds to their heads. The bloodied victims lay on the floor. The family member then summoned villagers, who rushed to the scene. The incident even disturbed a funeral service nearby. The suspect was caught by family members and tied until the police arrived."

Ndlazulwana said the suspect claimed he was high on drugs when he attacked the couple.

Ndlazulwana said drug abuse had become a problem in their village.

"A normal person would not do such a horrible thing. Drugs possessed him. These drug dealers must see the results of their products. The suspect mustn't return to our village. We don't want to see him,” Ndlazulwana warned.





