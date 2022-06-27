1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape tavern tragedy: They danced, fell and died - Bheki Cele

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele has sent a team of forensic investigators from head office to investigate the deaths of 21 children at a tavern in East London.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has sent a team of forensic investigators from head office to investigate the deaths of 21 children at a tavern in East London.
Johnnie Isaac
  • Bheki Cele says the East London tavern victims started dying from 02:13 on Sunday. 
  • The victims died as they danced; the youngest was 13. 
  • Cele said a few others felt dizzy, slept on the sofa and died. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the 21 teenagers, who died on Sunday morning at an East London tavern, died as they danced. 

Speaking at the Rural Safety Summit in Parys, Cele said the teenagers began dying from about 02.13 until 04:30.

Twelve boys and nine girls were confirmed dead at the Enyobeni Tavern.

The youngest victim was 13 years old.

Cele and SAPS national commissioner General Fannie Masemola visited the area on Sunday afternoon.

They die[d] as they danced. They dance, fall, and die – literally. Others would just feel dizzy, sleep on the sofa, [and] die. It tells you the story that they were all kids because somebody should have taken note.


"So, what they would do, as you fall, they would put you aside and dance - which tells you that these were kids who were supposed to be under their parents' supervision," Cele said.  

Cele said when he spoke to the community about the incident on Sunday, they were "heavy" on police, asking where they were when the partygoers were dying.

"Come on, the 13-year-old dies at 06:00 in the morning, 05:00 or 04:00, [and] you are asking where the police are? Really? Really? A 13-year-old dies in a shebeen at 04:00 in the morning?"

The national police are assisting their local counterparts in finding out precisely what happened to the victims who died.



The victims were found dead at the tavern in Scenery Park early on Sunday morning, seemingly with no visible injuries.

Images circulating on social media since Sunday showed bodies of young people scattered across the floor of the tavern, while others could be seen motionless on tables and couches.

READ | Enyobeni tavern tragedy: What we know so far

In a statement on Monday, the Eastern Cape health department said only 16 of the bodies had been identified, while five others had not yet been claimed.

The department said some of the survivors of the tavern tragedy were still being treated in hospitals for backache, tight chests, vomiting and headaches. 

Post-mortems on the victims' bodies had been completed - and autopsy results would be available once the forensic samples taken had been analysed.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celeeast londoneastern cape
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 3878 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1966 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 3488 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.83
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.45
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.77
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,823.98
-0.2%
Silver
21.23
+0.4%
Palladium
1,873.50
-0.4%
Platinum
907.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
61,525
+2.6%
All Share
67,827
+2.2%
Resource 10
65,489
+1.7%
Industrial 25
80,203
+4.7%
Financial 15
15,428
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo