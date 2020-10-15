46m ago

Eastern Cape taxi driver guilty of raping teen passenger in cemetery as her young siblings looked on

Riaan Grobler
An Eastern Cape taxi driver has been found guilty of raping a 14-year-old passenger in front of her younger siblings.

The Port Elizabeth Regional Court found Mongameli Jojo, 34, guilty on Wednesday.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, on 24 March 2016 at around 14:00, the victim and her siblings, who were three and four years old at the time, had taken a taxi from their mother's house to their grandmother, which was also around Port Elizabeth. 

"Instead of taking them to their grandmother's house, Jojo took them to a cemetery where he raped the young girl in the vehicle in front of her two young siblings. The little children cried helplessly during the ordeal," Ngcakani said. 

READ | Man who lured two sisters, aged 7 and 9, to church to rape them gets two life sentences

Jojo also robbed the girl of her sneakers and threatened to shoot her, although he didn't produce a firearm. He then dropped them off at their grandmother's house.

The case has been postponed to 26 November for the pre-sentence report and the victim impact statement. 

Jojo has been in custody since his arrest in March 2016.

