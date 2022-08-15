20m ago

Eastern Cape taxi violence: 29 killed in a year as taxi association grapples with deadly power battle

Malibongwe Dayimani
Oscar Mabuyane.
  • Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will authorise a commission of inquiry into the ongoing taxi violence in the Eastern Cape. 
  • He has set up a six-member task team to end the violence that claimed 29 lives in a year.
  • The SA National Taxi Council said the violence is happening within the ranks of Uncedo Services Taxi Association and not from competing associations. 

The ongoing taxi war in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of 29 taxi bosses and operators from March 2021 to March 2022. 

This was announced on Friday by Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who has set up a six-member task team to intervene and end the taxi violence. Mabuyane also plans to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the cause of the dispute that has resulted in the ongoing cycle of taxi violence.   

The premier said forming the task team was an intervention that follows the recent killing of four people at the offices of Uncedo Service Taxi Association at Mdantsane’s Qumza Highway on Wednesday. 

Two taxi bosses, a suspected hitman, and a bystander died in the shooting. 

The Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt but would not divulge further details, including the number of suspects being sought. 

They are investigating the murders.

Mabuyane's task team is made up of Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa, former Amatola Water Board CEO Vuyo Zitumane, Dr Nondumiso Mapazi, advocate Thandile Zondeki, Mzukisi Njotini and Dr Oversea Nabileyo.

Mabuyane said:

The appointment of the task team is the first leg of the intervention. Our view is that it is critical to get all sections of the industry to talk together and try to resolve their differences. Taxi wars are bad not only for the industry itself but also for the millions of our people who rely on public transport services to be able to access economic opportunities. At a macro level, such brutal incidents have a potential negative impact on our prospects to boost investor confidence. It must end.

Mabuyane called for industry bosses and member associations to use this opportunity to reflect openly on their challenges and seek permanent solutions in a standoff that has resulted in the death of many operators, while leaving women widowed.

“This is a multimillion-rand, largely black-owned industry and we cannot afford to let it degenerate to these levels,” said Mabuyane. 

The idea of a task team has already been presented and affirmed by some taxi industry players, the premier said in a statement.  

Mabuyane’s office said the second leg of the premier’s intervention will see the establishment of a commission of inquiry that will investigate the underlying causes of taxi violence that has plagued Eastern Cape's roads for years.

"Details will be made public once all the necessary processes have been undertaken, including fully defining the scope as well as the timeframe of the commission."   

Mabuyane has called on drivers and operators to support and cooperate with the task team members and ensure a solution-driven approach in the engagement.  

Sandile Sifolo, the deputy chairperson of the Eastern Cape chapter of the SA National Taxi Association (Santaco), the industry's umbrella body, said the conflict is not between fierce competitors Border Alliance Taxi Association (BATA) and Uncedo, but a deadly power battle brewing within Uncedo.  

Sifolo, who is also the national chairperson of Uncedo Services Taxi Association, told News24 that some members of Uncedo were fighting over leadership positions. 

He said the taxi industry welcomes the intervention from the premier’s office and urged the task team to meet taxi leaders soon to prevent any more bloodshed.  

Sifolo said:

We have been longing for government intervention to help save our association because our members are dying like flies. We will cooperate with the task team to resolve this matter and we would like to ensure the team that we stand ready to assist them in their work.

Sifolo said former rivals BATA and Uncedo had made peace and members of the two associations now worked together in the structures of Santaco. 

“Fourteen days after our [Uncedo] president was elected in May last year, he called a meeting with BATA and signed a peace treaty. We have been working very well with BATA in peace and harmony. This spate of violence is within us [Uncedo] and our affiliates.”          

uncedooscar mabuyaneeastern capetransportcrime and courts
