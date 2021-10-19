1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape teacher, coach quit amid misconduct allegations

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Woodridge College and Preparatory School located on a 365-acre estate between Port Elizabeth and Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.
Woodridge College and Preparatory School located on a 365-acre estate between Port Elizabeth and Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.
Woodridge Facebook
  • A teacher and a sport coach at Woodridge College and Preparatory School in Gqeberha have resigned the same day after the school learnt of allegations against them. 
  • According to media reports, the allegations against teacher Ryan Scheepers are of sexual nature.
  • The school said the non-teaching staff member, Ricky Gerber, resigned over an unrelated incident from 10 years ago.        

A teacher at the prestigious Woodridge College and Preparatory school in Gqeberha has resigned over allegations of misconduct against a pupil nearly 10 years ago. 

The teacher, Ryan Scheepers, resigned on 6 September along with the school's cricket and hockey coach, Ricky Gerber. 

However, the school said the allegations against the two were not the same. 

In a letter signed by the chairman of the school trust, Andrea Puggia, college headmaster Derek Bradley and preparatory headmaster Trevor von Berg, the school stated the complaint pertaining to Scheepers was brought to its attention by an Old Woodrigean who was currently undergoing psychological counselling. 

A statement signed on Thursday by the senior managers of the school said:

The resignation of the teacher followed upon allegations of misconduct purportedly perpetrated nearly a decade ago and which, if demonstrated to be true, would not only amount to a breach of the school's policies but may also amount to a breach of the Code of Professional Ethics (the code) as published in terms of the Act by the South African Council of Educators (the council).

The school did not divulge the details of the misconduct, but HeraldLive reported the allegations against Scheepers, one of the house masters at the school, were of a sexual nature. 

The school is located on a 148-hectare estate between Port Elizabeth and Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape. 

It offers education to around 800 boys and girls.  

READ| Inside embattled water polo coach David Mackenzie's iPhone messages to schoolboys, colleagues

Regarding Gerber's sudden resignation, the school said: "The resignation was precipitated following upon it having come to the school's attention that an unrelated incident was alleged to have occurred [similarly nearly a decade ago] and which if demonstrated to be true may have amounted to a breach of the school's policies and may have constituted sufficiently serious misconduct to warrant the dismissal of the staff member concerned."

The letter revealed the complainant wished to remain anonymous and expressed a reluctance to participate in any investigative or disciplinary process.

The school stated the resignations of the two staffers had made an impartial internal investigation into any allegations of misconduct difficult.

The school said:

Having said that the reality is that without the complainant agreeing to be identified and in the face of the complainant's reluctance to participate meaningfully in any process an impartial investigation and the commencement of any disciplinary hearing/s as may have been warranted following upon an investigation becomes impossible.

It added the reluctance of the complainant to participate or be named, and the resignations of the staffers, have frustrated the school's ability to deal with the allegations.  

However, Scheepers, who is registered with the SA Council of Educators (SACE), would be reported to council by the school, it revealed.

ALSO READ | 'Interesting event in my room with Std 7 boy': Ex-Grey High School water polo coach's disturbing texts

If found guilty, Scheepers faces anything from a caution or reprimand, a fine not exceeding one month's salary or, in the most extreme of circumstances, the removal of the "educator's" name from the register of "educators".

The school revealed it managed to convince the complainant to co-operate with SACE's impending investigation.  

It also announced it had engaged with the psychologist responsible for the complainant's therapy over the last number of weeks.

"We think that it is important to point out that the school is, as a matter of priority, currently engaging with consultants and reviewing its policies, processes and platforms in order to ensure that a safe and secure environment is available to anyone who may wish to report issues of misconduct whether perpetrated by a teacher, a non-teaching member of staff or a pupil and we will continue to engage with all of the school's stakeholders as that process unfolds."

Both Scheepers and Gerber could not be reached for comment.

News24 sent WhatsApp messages, text messages and made calls that went unanswered. 

Their responses will be added once received. 

Please continue sending us your stories and tip-offs. You can contact us, completely confidentially, at tips@24.com or message us on WhatsApp or Telegram on 071 382 7030.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
woodridge collegeeast londoneastern cape
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2323 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2751 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 2239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.68
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,774.92
+0.5%
Silver
23.48
+1.1%
Palladium
2,045.99
+1.2%
Platinum
1,051.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
84.33
-0.6%
Top 40
60,221
0.0%
All Share
66,792
0.0%
Resource 10
63,626
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,496
0.0%
Financial 15
14,073
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo