Eastern Cape teacher shot, killed on way home after giving extra lessons at school

Two Eastern Cape teachers were attacked by a gunman as they made their way home.

The attack happened while they were driving on a road that had been swept away by the rain.

One of the teachers died.

An Eastern Cape teacher was shot and killed when his car battled to drive on a road that had been swept away by the rain.

The teacher was returning home after staying behind at school to give extra lessons to his pupils.

The teacher, from Mgezwa High School, was driving with a colleague on Wednesday, around 17:00, in Lusikisiki. A gunman fired at them - and, while both were shot, the teacher behind the steering wheel sustained injuries which resulted in him dying in hospital.

Speaking to News24 on Saturday, Vuyisile Mboxela, who is the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape MEC of Education, Fundile Gade, said the manner in which the teacher was killed was not only inhumane, but barbaric as well.

Mboxela said:

Anytime we lose a teacher, we take three steps back because there is a long-term investment that happens when people become teachers. The MEC said it will be imperative for him to visit the school, so that other teachers see that they are supported and their contribution is noted.

According to Mboxela, the teachers were giving pupils extra lessons to prepare for the June exams.

The teachers were on their way home, but the condition of the road forced the vehicle to slow down, upon which the gunman launched the attack.

"He (the deceased teacher) tried to speed to get away, but he had reached a point on the road where he could not do much," said Mboxela.

"The driver tried to escape, but the gunman continued firing shots. The victims eventually managed to escape and were then rushed to hospital to seek medical assistance. Sadly, one of the educators, who was injured badly, had to be transferred to Nelson Mandela Academy, where he unfortunately succumbed to death on the morning of the 12 May 2022.

"A case has been opened with police for investigation, while the department has activated psychosocial support for all the affected educators and learners.

"The MEC will visit the families and the school of the affected teachers, and a meeting will be held at the school to update about measures that will be taken to make sure the school is safe for teaching and for learning to continue."

News24 reached out to the Eastern Cape police, but they had not responded at the time of publication.

