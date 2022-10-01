20m ago

Eastern Cape teen needs solar-powered oxygen system that could save her during load shedding

Malibongwe Dayimani
Unakho Kewane and her mother Nontobeko Kewana appeal for help.
Supplied
  • Unakho Kewana depends on an electricity-powered oxygen supply to stay alive after she was diagnosed with dilapidating lungs in 2019. 
  • With the rolling power outages due to Eskom's load shedding programme, she is at risk of drawing her last breath.
  • The family is appealing to the public for a donation of a solar-powered oxygen delivery system.  

An Eastern Cape teenage girl who relies on electricity-powered oxygen supply to stay alive, has appealed to businesses for help amid one of South Africa's worst bouts of load shedding.

Unakho Kewana, 18, needs a solar-powered oxygen delivery system which could save her life during periods of load shedding.

She was only 15 years old when doctors informed her family that her breathing issues were caused by dilapidating lungs. This would mean she would have to rely on an oxygen supply to stay alive.

But from her home in NU 13, in Mdantsane, outside East London, she is required to rush to the local hospital within 30 minutes during power cuts or she will die.

Advocacy group Khula Community Development Project is calling on businesses to sponsor Kewana’s family with a solar-powered oxygen delivery system.

This will enable Kewana’s family to have a back-up power supply for her oxygen in the event of regular power cuts.

In 2019, Kewena’s weakened lungs forced her drop out of Grade 9, despite her dreams of becoming a lawyer.  

Speaking to News24, she said: "I humbly request to the nation to sponsor me with a solar system because I rely on an oxygen to stay alive.

It needs to be plugged into an electricity. I have small portable oxygen that uses batteries, but it is not enough. It’s air pressure is not sufficient."Kewana said it was her dream to return to school and work toward her matric certificate.

"The doctors told me it was not a good idea to be sitting with a crowd at school and stressing about my studies so advised me to drop out. The doctor informed me that I would go back to school once my situation has improved. But I am worried because years are going by and my life remains on hold, and I am worried about my future," said Kewana. 

The oxygen supply also uses batteries but its charge does not last the entire period of the load shedding power cuts.

Majola said: "When she waits for ambulance to arrive at her home during the blackouts, her family replace the electricity supply with batteries but the batteries are weak. Sometimes the ambulance takes longer to arrive and she has to suffer using the limited oxygen supply of the portable device which runs on batteries.

Her home is situated about 8"kms from the nearby Cecelia Makiwane Hospital.

The family lives in extreme poverty. Unakho’s unemployed mother, Nontobeko, uses Unakho’s disability grant of R1 980 to feed themselves and her sister’s six children.

South Africa’s energy crisis began around 2008 when demand for electricity exceeded the supply causing power generators to trip.

To save the grid, the power utility started implementing rolling blackouts, called "load shedding".

Eskom implemented the crippling power cuts since last week, bringing many businesses to their knees.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ended his overseas trip early, returning to the country immediately after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral due to the energy crisis gripping the country.

Despite this however, the power cuts persist with the country currently undergoing stage four load shedding. 

On Wednesday Eskom CEO André de Ruyter warned that unless South Africa aggressively invests in renewable energy and relaxes air quality standards, Eskom’s models show it might need to implement stage 15 load-shedding.

He was speaking at the Africa Renewables Investment Summit in Cape Town.


