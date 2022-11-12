Eastern Cape teen who lives as trans woman to undergo traditional initiation into 'manhood'

Cwenga Titi was born a boy but has been living as a girl since the age of four.

Born a boy but living as a girl since the age four, the Eastern Cape’s Cwenga Titi is set to possibly become the first trans woman to go to the mountain to undergo circumcision.

The 18-year-old Grade 11 pupil from Thembalethu High School in Qonce will undergo the traditional rite of passage to manhood later this month.

She will spend at least four weeks in the forest of her birthplace, Makhanda, being taught how to become an upstanding Xhosa man by stewards of the ritual.

Titi lives in Qonce with her aunt and cousin and enjoys singing and trying different types of makeup.

Her homecoming umgidi ceremony which will see her friends joining her family for festivities to celebrate this milestone, will be held at her ancestral home on 17 December in Makhanda’s Tantyi Location.

A colourful invitation poster with a photo of her in black skintight dress has gone viral on social media.

Titi said she was looking forward to the ceremony because it would be the first umgidi of a trans woman.

Asked whether the decision to go to the mountain was not a difficult one, she said: “No, it was not because I know that this procedure needs to be done in order for my peers to respect me as I will be taking this journey to become a 'man'.”

Titi noticed she was different from other boys at the age of 4 when she ditched toy cars for barbie dolls.

“I preferred playing dress up with my girl cousins and I would cry for barbie dolls,” she recalled.

Her parents and family accepted her from the early years that she was not straight, she said.

Titi understands that her decision might spark a heated a debate.

“There might be people who are for or against [going to the mountain] but I am trying to normalise that [members of the] LGBTQI+ community embrace the uniqueness through their culture or religious beliefs,” said Titi.

Founder and chairperson of Rainbow Crest Matatiele LGBTQI+ organisation Nomonde Mafunda said Titi’s case was the first of its kind in the Eastern Cape.

Mafunda said:

I don’t understand how one can transition to be a woman and still want to undergo a ritual to become a man. I don’t see how this will help her. It’s complicated.

Mafunda said she failed to see Titi’s action as a victory for the LGBTQI+ community.

“I don’t see how this is a victory because she already took steps to live as a trans woman, not a gay man. She is now reversing all the steps she took to become a girl by undergoing this rite to become the man... I am confused,” said Mafunda.

She added that the organisation was concerned about members of the LGBTQI+ community going to the mountain because they were often get abused by intolerant straight peers and some traditional nurses.

Walter Sisulu University gay student and LGBTQI+ ambassador Luthando Guga underwent the rite of passage in 2018.

He said Titi's move was an important step to dispel the narrative that gay people were weak and not equal to straight men.

"I am talking from an experience having gone that route. She will get lots of respect from the community and be treated with dignity. Those who went to the mountain with her will vouch for her. They will be treated like war veterans having survived tough conditions at the mountain," said Guga.

He described his initiation as a "wonderful and beautiful experience".



