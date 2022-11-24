34m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape toddler mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in latest attack

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape police are investigating an alleged pit bull terrier attack, after a 15-month-old boy was killed.
Eastern Cape police are investigating an alleged pit bull terrier attack, after a 15-month-old boy was killed.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • A 15-month-old boy has been killed by a pit bull terrier in East London.
  • The toddler was playing with a neighbour's dog when it attacked him.
  • He was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Eastern Cape police are investigating an alleged pit bull terrier attack in which a 15-month-old boy was killed.

The incident took place at Gonubie Farm in East London on Wednesday, according to police.

The toddler was playing with a neighbour’s pit bull, when it spotted someone walking their dog nearby. The barking pit bull reportedly tried to escape the yard in an attempt to reach the passing dog, said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

"After failing to leave the yard, the pit bull is alleged to have returned to the child and bit him in the upper body. Subsequent to the incident, paramedics were called to transport the child to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to have succumbed to injuries sustained," he said.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda referred News24 to the police.

READ | Police to investigate pit bull owner after Free State boy, 3, mauled to death

Kinana said police had opened an inquest case for investigation.

The incident had also been reported to the SPCA, he added.

The East London SPCA confirmed the incident, saying the dog was in their custody, but that they did not have any more information available.

The death is the latest in a series of fatal pit bull attacks.

Over the weekend, three-year-old Keketso Innocent Saule was killed in Hennenman in the Free State, when he was attacked by two pit bulls. One of the dogs was killed by angry residents. They also attacked SPCA staff, who removed the second dog and euthanised it.

Also on Sunday, Cape Town residents beat, stoned and set alight three pit bulls after they had mauled a girl. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spcaeastern capeeast londonanimalsdog attacks
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2162 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 973 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 3379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.93
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.46
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,756.20
+0.4%
Silver
21.57
+0.1%
Palladium
1,907.50
+1.1%
Platinum
997.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.41
-3.5%
Top 40
66,653
+0.2%
All Share
73,022
+0.2%
Resource 10
70,941
-0.2%
Industrial 25
87,347
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,414
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo