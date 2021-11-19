13m ago

Eastern Cape tow truck driver finds son trapped under a truck

Victor Coetzee.
Victor Coetzee.
Supplied
  • An Eastern Cape tow truck driver got a shock of his life when he realised his son was the victim pinned under a truck at a crash site he was called to this week.
  • Victor Coetzee is in a critical condition in Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha. 
  • The accident happened while he was in the process of selling his motorbike to fund an overseas trip.  

A tow truck driver - who responded to an accident in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape - was left traumatised and shocked when he realised it was his son who was pinned under a truck.

A family spokesperson, David Macgregor, described how a horrified Raoul Coetzee, who works for Crash Towing, jumped into action to help save his son, Victor.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist sustained injuries to his spine and pelvis after he crashed into a cartage truck on Southwell Road in Port Alfred.

His parents, Raoul and Loriaan, were too distraught to talk, instead tasking Macgregor with handling all enquiries.

Macgregor said Victor was taken to three hospitals in Port Alfred, Makhanda and Gqeberha by ambulance.

The young man was eventually admitted to Livingstone Hospital.

victor coetzee
Victor Coetzee was taken by ambulance to three hospitals.

According to the family, Victor sustained injuries to his spleen.

"Further tests are being done by specialists to determine the full extent of his injuries and a stent has been fitted as there is some internal bleeding," Macgregor said.

"He is lucky to be alive, but his Honda bike was written off in the crash."

READ  28 killed in horrific Eastern Cape bus accident

According to Macgregor, the rescue operation was particularly difficult. 

"For a while it was touch and go as rescuers, including Victor's dad, had to help to jack up the truck to get him out."

Raoul said besides the emotional trauma of seeing Victor mangled under the truck, the family now faced the financial burden of getting through the next few months. 

The accident took place while Victor was in a process of selling his bike to fund a trip to Sweden to plant trees, said Macgregor. 

victor coetzee
Victor Coetzee's motorcycle has been written off.

"It is likely that Victor's recovery will take some time and that he may not be able to earn an income as a bike mechanic," he added. 

"We are all hoping he will make a full recovery in time to go on his first trip overseas. The last 24 hours have been extremely emotional for family and friends and we are all relieved he is alive and well and recovering." 

The Coetzees are long-time members of the local Kowie Boardriders Club. 

ALSO READ DA urges public, rivals not to speculate about Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's curfew-breaking car crash

The club committee has agreed to pledge R1 000 for Victor's treatment.

"The amazing thing about living in a small community is that when someone is in need, people rally together to help," Macgregor said.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said the department was not at liberty to reveal any information about its patients.

