Eastern Cape woman and five others arrested for murder of husband and mother-in-law

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
Six people, including the wife of the deceased, are expected to appear in Eastern Cape on charges of murder.
Six people are expected to appear in the Elliotdale Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday for the murder of a 46-year-old man and his mother.

Among the six people, aged 22 to 55, is the man's 36-year-old wife, police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said.

READ | Former cop in court for allegedly ordering hits on relatives to claim over R1m in life insurance

Investigations revealed allegations that the wife hired hitmen to kill her husband and her mother-in-law.

"The arrest comes after a 46-year-old male and his mother, aged 81, were fatally shot at their home in Mkatazo village, Kwanditya, Elliotdale on Thursday, 9 September 2021. Police did not rest and investigated the case thoroughly and managed to arrest the suspects," Mawisa said.

Police seized three unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the arrests.

sapseastern capecrime
