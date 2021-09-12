Eastern Cape woman and five others arrested for murder of husband and mother-in-law

Six people are expected to appear in the Elliotdale Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday for the murder of a 46-year-old man and his mother.

Among the six people, aged 22 to 55, is the man's 36-year-old wife, police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said.

Investigations revealed allegations that the wife hired hitmen to kill her husband and her mother-in-law.

"The arrest comes after a 46-year-old male and his mother, aged 81, were fatally shot at their home in Mkatazo village, Kwanditya, Elliotdale on Thursday, 9 September 2021. Police did not rest and investigated the case thoroughly and managed to arrest the suspects," Mawisa said.

Police seized three unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the arrests.

