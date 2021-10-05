2h ago

Eastern Cape woman dragged to bush, strangled and bludgeoned to death

Malibongwe Dayimani
Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka and Michael Patocka.
Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka and Michael Patocka.
Supplied
  • Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka was killed, allegedly by a man identified as her boyfriend. 
  • Her German-born husband is flying in from Russia and is expected to arrive in SA on Wednesday.
  • The man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

An Eastern Cape woman was murdered, allegedly by a man she was in a relationship with while her long-distance, German-born husband was in Russia for work.

Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka, 44, died of head injuries after she was strangled, punched and bludgeoned with an object by a 49-year-old man identified by the police as her boyfriend.

The man's name is known to News24, but he cannot be identified as he has not appeared in court. 

The incident happened in Ginsberg, in Qonce, on Monday. Her body was found by police in nearby bushes. 

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu said a 49-year-old man will appear in the Zwelitsha Regional Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder. 

Her husband of 20 years, Michael Patocka, was said to be devastated and was flying in from Russia.

He is expected to touch down in South Africa on Wednesday. 

Other recent victims of gender-based violence


  • On 27 August, 28-year-old Nikita Maloni, from Kwatshatshu Village, outside Qonce, was murdered on the streets while she was walking home from work;
  • On 19 August, University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, was dismembered and her body dumped in a suitcase in Quigney, East London;
  • On 30 August, the decapitated body of Eastern Cape caregiver Noluvuyo Ndema-Nonkwelo, 36, was exhumed underneath her marital home's bathtub more than two years after her husband reported her missing. He has been charged with her murder. 

Patocka is a Germany-based engineer, who crisscrosses the world for work. 

He met Nokwanda Magagu in East London when he came to work for Mercedes Benz SA's East London plant. 

The couple lived in East London's Nahoon suburb and in Cape Town for a decade, before Patocka returned to Germany five years ago, according to the Magagu family spokesperson, Luyanda Mema, on Tuesday. 

Mema said Magagu-Patocka recently met the accused. 

According to Mema, a nine-year-old child witnessed the accused assaulting Magagu-Patocka, and managed to raise the alarm.

Mema said he was informed by residents that they saw the man chasing Maguga-Patocka down the road before catching and dragging her into his car. 

Nokwanda Magagu-Patocka
Eastern Cape businesswoman Nokwanda Magagu-Patocka.

"Witnesses said they saw him slinging her over his shoulder to nearby bushes and apparently that is where he killed her. I was at the mortuary this morning. Her head was swollen. You could see that she died of head trauma. He may have used an object to bash her head," said Mema.

Maguga-Patocka was a businesswoman, based in Ginsberg, offering catering and events management services to clients, including the Eastern Cape government.

Mema said he was outraged by the incident.  

"There is a problem. It can't be that we, as men, kill our women the way we do. I am angry because a nice soul, a nice human being, a peace-loving person, who could hardly kill a fly, has been killed over jealousy. I want men to really change," Mema said. 

"This person [suspect] needs to be called out. Who is he to decide to be God and kill a person?" added Mema. 

