Eastern Cape woman drowns in Clanwilliam Dam while swimming with family

A 21-year-old woman drowned at Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape while swimming with family members on Saturday.

Stewart Seini of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the lifeguards were alerted after the woman from Mthatha, Eastern Cape, disappeared in the dam.

"Lifeguards immediately initiated only a few minutes prior to the NSRI lifeguards arrival on the scene. During the free dive search efforts by the lifeguards the female was almost immediately located and recovered from under the water and brought to the shore where CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts were commenced."

READ | New research project aims to reduce drowning incidents at Cape Town beaches

Lifeguards then transported the woman to Clanwilliam Hospital a few minutes away.

Doctors and nurses continued with resuscitation efforts, but she was declared dead at the hospital.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.