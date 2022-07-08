1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape woman loses R110 000 in forex scam, suspect nabbed at OR Tambo

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman was victim to a forex scam.
A woman was victim to a forex scam.
Fin24/File
  • The Hawks arrested Zanele Qasha at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday for allegedly duping an Eastern Cape woman out of R110 000.
  • Qasha had convinced a Butterworth woman to invest in forex trade in 2013 for great gains she never received.
  • Qasha will appear in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday for fraud-related charges. 

An Eastern Cape woman lost R110 000 after investing it in a forex scheme on the premise she would receive a great return, which she never did. 

The Hawks moved swiftly and arrested Zanele Qasha, 39, at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday after nine years on the run. 

She appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Thursday for charges related to investment scheme fraud.  

Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said a woman invested the money after attending Qasha's forex trading investment presentation at Lilitha Guest House conference room in Butterworth on 4 April 2013. 

READ AbaThembu prince swindled out of R15 000 by internet scammer posing as actress Jessica Nkosi

Qasha, who apparently introduced herself as the director of Pro Investment Forex in Kwa Bhaca (formerly Mount Frere), had allegedly convinced attendees to invest in the scheme and also pay a R10 000 joining fee, the Hawks said. 

They added she promised the attendees the capital amount invested would accumulate 15% interest on quarterly basis.

Mgolodela said the complainant allegedly paid R110 000 into Qasha's bank account but months passed without getting her proceeds. 

READ Fake healer gets 15 years for duping Eastern Cape maths teacher out of pension money

"She is reported to have enquired about the matter and was given tentative dates to expect her proceeds to no avail. Thereafter, the suspect was reported to have disappeared and the complainant decided to open a case against Qasha in 2013 with the Hawks, hence her arrest on 6 July." 

Mgolodela added Qasha was expected to appear in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
or tambo international airportport elizabetheastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
41% - 4948 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
45% - 5458 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
14% - 1628 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,745.58
+0.3%
Silver
19.33
+0.5%
Palladium
2,170.00
+8.0%
Platinum
904.54
+3.0%
Brent Crude
104.65
+3.8%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

7h ago

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo