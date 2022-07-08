Eastern Cape woman loses R110 000 in forex scam, suspect nabbed at OR Tambo

The Hawks arrested Zanele Qasha at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday for allegedly duping an Eastern Cape woman out of R110 000.

Qasha had convinced a Butterworth woman to invest in forex trade in 2013 for great gains she never received.

Qasha will appear in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday for fraud-related charges.

An Eastern Cape woman lost R110 000 after investing it in a forex scheme on the premise she would receive a great return, which she never did.

The Hawks moved swiftly and arrested Zanele Qasha, 39, at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday after nine years on the run.

She appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Thursday for charges related to investment scheme fraud.

Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said a woman invested the money after attending Qasha's forex trading investment presentation at Lilitha Guest House conference room in Butterworth on 4 April 2013.

Qasha, who apparently introduced herself as the director of Pro Investment Forex in Kwa Bhaca (formerly Mount Frere), had allegedly convinced attendees to invest in the scheme and also pay a R10 000 joining fee, the Hawks said.

They added she promised the attendees the capital amount invested would accumulate 15% interest on quarterly basis.

Mgolodela said the complainant allegedly paid R110 000 into Qasha's bank account but months passed without getting her proceeds.

"She is reported to have enquired about the matter and was given tentative dates to expect her proceeds to no avail. Thereafter, the suspect was reported to have disappeared and the complainant decided to open a case against Qasha in 2013 with the Hawks, hence her arrest on 6 July."

Mgolodela added Qasha was expected to appear in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

