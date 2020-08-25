1h ago

Eastern Cape's Covid-19 fatality rate is on the decline for August

Malibongwe Dayimani
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
  • The months of June and July accounted for 79% of the Covid-19 fatalities in the Eastern Cape.
  • In stark contrast, August so far only accounts for 7.8% of fatalities in the province.
  • The province will continue to strengthen its response amid warnings of a potential second wave.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that the province's Covid-19 fatality rate thus far for the month of August is significantly lower than June and July.

He was speaking during a Covid-19 weekly update press briefing in Bhisho on Tuesday.

Mabuyane said more people died of Covid-19 between the period of June and July than any time of the year since the pandemic started.

"The months of June and July accounted for 79% of the fatalities that claimed the lives of our people during this pandemic, and 7.8% fatalities have occurred in the month of August thus far, which is another indication that the worst of the Covid-19 storm has passed," he said.

"These are the words that heal broken hearts during times of grief and, as we heal from this loss, we have to continue protecting ourselves from the coronavirus by wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and maintaining physical distancing."

The province had just 1 800 active cases, a milestone that "should be celebrated by all those who have actively played their part in our homes, communities, government departments, businesses and civil society".

"The provincial government is pleased to announce that the decline in new infections means many people in our province are playing their part and helping us to reduce the potency of the spread of this virus.

"We have screened over 2.8 million people in the province, conducted over 398 000 lab tests, of which 85 240 people tested positive."

A total of 2 800 people had died of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape so far.

More than 80 614 people have recovered from the infection.

As of 23 August, Mabuyane continued, data showed that the number of hospitalisations, isolations, and of persons on ventilators, or intensive care or high care units, has been decreasing over time.

Second wave warning

There have also been no new cases of coronavirus infections reported at public old age homes, frail care centres and correctional centres in the province.

"People from these facilities, who contracted the virus, have completed 10 days in isolation sites and have been discharged," he said.

The premier, however, did say the province would not rest amid warnings of a potential second wave of infections.

Mabuyane said:

While we are excited about the decline in the number of new infections in our province, we have been warned of a possible second wave of infections.

"That is why we continue to strengthen our containment and mitigation measures against coronavirus.

"We are now ensuring readiness, suitability of each Critical Care Satellite Hub Facilities, consolidating data management and health information initiatives.

"Provincial Treasury and the Department of Health are putting together investment options for the coronavirus response and beyond."

