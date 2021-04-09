Eben Etzebeth's cousin in the dock over 2019 Langebaan brawl

The cousin of Springbok Eben Etzebeth appeared in the Hopefield Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Emile Etzebeth faces two counts of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

This is in connection with a brawl in Langebaan two years ago when the Springbok lock and his party were accused of assault and using a racial slur.

Eben Etzebeth's cousin, Emile Etzebeth, appeared in the Hopefield Magistrate's Court in the Western Cape on Friday in connection with a brawl which saw the Springbok and the group he had been out with accused of assault and using a racially offensive term two years ago.

Emile, who had also been part of the group, faces two counts of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm following the incident outside a popular Langebaan pub.

The Springbok and his party were accused of using a racial slur after they left Die Watergat in the early hours of 25 August 2019.

Enver Wilsnach, 42, and Siyaad Smith, 21, alleged that they had been assaulted and struck in the face with a firearm, News24 previously reported.

Wilsnach, himself a local rugby player, had told News24 he was disappointed in Etzebeth as he had been a fan.

Smith said the alleged incident "changed the way I see him".

Etzebeth had called the allegations "completely untrue and unfounded", denying that he had physically or racially abused anyone that night.

He said he had multiple witnesses who could corroborate it.

The case against Emile was postponed to 14 May.

On Friday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the Equality Court was awaiting the outcome of the Jon Qwelane matter, which will guide it on the issue of hate speech.

In 2008, the former ambassador, journalist and activist wrote an opinion piece about same-sex marriage in the now-defunct Sunday Sun, titled "Call me names, but gay is not okay".

He also lauded former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's "unflinching and unapologetic stance" on homosexuality.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned a High Court ruling in 2017 that found Qwelane guilty of hate speech and dismissed an SAHRC complaint against him.

The complaint was lodged in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda), which the SCA found to be unconstitutional.

As a result, the SCA directed Parliament to rewrite the "vague" and "overbroad" law, which was meant to prohibit discrimination.

SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum told News24 the matter was headed to the Constitutional Court and once it was finalised, the Etzebeth case will be taken further.

Gaum added that there was a possibility of a settlement as negotiations between the commission, the complainants and Eben Etzebeth's lawyers were under way.

SA Rugby cleared Eben Etzebeth in 2020 after an internal investigation.

