1h ago

add bookmark

Ebrahim Patel moves to fire Lotteries board

accreditation
Raymond Joseph
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Ebrahim Patel.
Minister Ebrahim Patel.
Ashraf Hendricks

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has told Parliament he has instructed lawyers to end the terms of the remaining members of the scandal-ridden National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board.

The term of the current board is due to end on 31 March and it is unclear whether Patel intends to remove the remaining members before then.

Nominations and applications for new board members closed on Monday.

But with just over three weeks to go before the end of the month it appears unlikely that new board members, who must still be interviewed and then undergo security and other checks, will be in place by then.

READ | Fowl play! NLC board member received millions linked to lottery grants

Patel was responding to a call during the sitting by Judy Hermans, the chairperson of Parliament's Trade and Industry Portfolio Committee, for "the disbandment of the National Lottery Commission board with immediate effect".

Addressing an in-person session of the National Assembly remotely - see from 3.00 minutes - Patel said the NLC had "failed to ensure proper administration and good governance, particularly in respect of proactive funding of beneficiary organisations".

Quoting a judge in a recent Gauteng action brought against him by the NLC, Patel described the commission as an "institution that refuses to account for its actions".

The current board of the NLC is down to three members and is no longer quorate.

National Lotteries Commission logo on billboard
The National Lotteries Commission offices.

This follows the death of one of its members, Muthuhadini Madzivhandila, last month and the resignation late last year of advocate William Huma after he was confronted with evidence of alleged corruption on his part.

The board has also been without a full-time chairperson since the controversial term of Alfred Nevhutanda ended in November 2020.

The stalled process to elect a new chairperson is now back on Parliament's agenda after falling far down the Order List. It is expected to be debated in the House soon.

Madzivhandila, Terry Tselane, the former deputy chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, and Barney Pityana, a human rights lawyer and cleric, made the shortlist.

It seems likely that following Madzivhandila's death only Tselane and Pityana will be put forward as candidates for the job.

Once MPs have debated the proposed shortlist it will then be forwarded to Patel to decide who will be appointed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national lotteries commissiondepartment of trade and industryebrahim patelcorruption
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5522 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 10929 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.03
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.67
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
2,050.72
+2.7%
Silver
26.48
+3.2%
Palladium
3,179.00
+5.9%
Platinum
1,158.50
+2.8%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
66,302
0.0%
All Share
72,399
0.0%
Resource 10
85,236
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,193
0.0%
Financial 15
14,929
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22067.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo