1h ago

add bookmark

EC education dept denies over 200 Covid-19-positive pupils, staff were left stranded outside hotel

Malibongwe Dayimani
Disinfecting and cleaning of a school classroom.
Disinfecting and cleaning of a school classroom.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • The Eastern Cape education department said teams of health workers, including doctors, will be attached to the quarantine sites to manage patients.
  • The 1 200-bed Makaula Secondary School came under the spotlight when confirmed Covid-19 cases jumped by 180 in a matter of days.
  • The department said pupils and staff were all safely transported to a hotel in Matatiele as well as a bed-and-breakfast and River Lodge in KwaBhaca.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has denied social media reports that 204 pupils and staff - who tested positive for Covid-19 at Makaula Secondary School - were left stranded outside a hotel on Tuesday night.

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the reports were a gross exaggeration and deliberate attempt to agitate the public.

This after a picture of two buses outside a hotel in KwaBhaca was posted on social media with a caption claiming 600 pupils were stranded with nowhere to sleep.

On Wednesday, Kupelo said the pupils and staff were all safely transported to a hotel in Matatiele as well as a bed-and-breakfast and River Lodge in KwaBhaca.

Makaula, a 1 200-bed boarding school in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, came under the spotlight when confirmed coronavirus cases jumped from 24 to more than 200.

The news shocked the education fraternity and sparked calls for the immediate closure of schools.

READ | Yet another Eastern Cape school closes after pupil, staffer test positive

There are 284 Grade 12 pupils at the school.

Kupelo said teams of health workers, including doctors, would be attached to the quarantine sites to manage the patients.

"The post suggesting that 600 learners tested positive for Covid-19 is a gross exaggeration and a deliberate attempt to agitate members of the public. We tested a total of 223 learners, so where do these people get 600?"

"There are no people who were stranded," he added.

Since the reopening of schools on 8 June, the provincial government has been forced to shut 196 due to Covid-19.

On Monday, it revealed in a statement 132 of those remained shut, while 40 reopened after decontamination. There was no explanation offered by the government about the situation regarding the 24 other schools. 

Teacher unions and school governing bodies in the Eastern Cape have called for the immediate closure of schools in light of the spike in infections.

The Eastern Cape has recorded 327 Covid-19 deaths, with 18 108 infections and 8 259 recoveries.

Most of the cases are in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in Port Elizabeth and Buffalo City Metro in East London.

Related Links
Covid-19: Yet another Eastern Cape school closes after pupil, staffer test positive
Covid-19: Tsunami looms as Eastern Cape battles shortage of doctors and nurses, warns professor
PICS | Mkhize, VW open Covid-19 field hospital with 3 300 beds in Eastern Cape
Read more on:
educationcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 1780 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 4823 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 3017 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.39
(-1.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.62
(-0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.61
(-0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.79)
Gold
1764.43
(-0.21)
Silver
17.55
(-2.24)
Platinum
801.15
(-3.16)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1867.00
(-2.64)
All Share
54447.73
(-1.85)
Top 40
50193.80
(-1.95)
Financial 15
10123.91
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
76118.05
(-1.80)
Resource 10
50674.93
(-2.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo