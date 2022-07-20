30m ago

add bookmark

Economic development agency CEO wins court bid to stop City of Tshwane from re-advertising post

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has won a court application to stop the City of Tshwane from re-advertising a job post.
A man has won a court application to stop the City of Tshwane from re-advertising a job post.
Blanchi Costela, Getty Images
  • Solly Mogaladi has won his court bid to stop the Tshwane Economic Development Agency from re-advertising the CEO position.  
  • Mogaladi was appointed CEO by agency, but the City of Tshwane refused to ratify the decision.  
  • The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled the decision to re-advertise the post was irrational and invalid. 

The head of the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (TEDA) has, after two years, won his court bid to halt the re-advertisement of his position.  

Solly Mogaladi was appointed as TEDA CEO in 2015 on a five-year contract. In 2019, the position was re-advertised. 

He applied for the position and was appointed by the board, but the City of Tshwane refused to ratify his appointment.

TEDA is a City of Tshwane agency. 

READ | Eastern Cape name changes: DA accuses council of being sneaky with latest proposals

Instead of ratifying Mogaladi's appointment, the municipality wanted the position to be re-advertised. He took the case to court.  

In November 2020, Mogaladi obtained an interim interdict stopping TEDA from appointing a new CEO until his case was heard in court.  

In the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Mogaladi argued the decision to appoint the CEO lay with the TEDA board and it did not need the City to ratify an appointment.  

The City, on the other hand, argued it could get involved in the appointment of the CEO as this was provided for in the Service Delivery Agreements as well as the Municipal Systems Act (MSA), which provided for the appointment of directors. 

In her judgment on 14 July, Acting Judge Ntombizanele Ndlokovane said the City imposed an obligation on TEDA "to seek its concurrence in the appointment of the CEO and its refusal to grant such concurrence absence of any statutory provision in the MSA in that regard offends the principle of legality". 

"It then follows that the obligation to appoint the CEO falls squarely on the board of directors and no other person or persons." 

She said the decision to re-advertise the position after Mogaladi's appointment was "invalid, unlawful, and irrational".        

Ndlokovane also set aside the City's decision to not ratify Mogaladi's appointment. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of tshwanepretoriagautengcrime and courtsgovernment
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2244 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 6360 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2309 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.46
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.80
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,709.92
-0.1%
Silver
18.88
+0.7%
Palladium
1,871.50
-0.6%
Platinum
870.00
-1.0%
Brent-ruolie
107.35
+1.0%
Top 40
61,284
-0.4%
All Share
67,555
-0.3%
Resource 10
59,435
-0.1%
Industrial 25
85,022
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,926
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo