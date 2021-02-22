1h ago

add bookmark

Edgars branch in East London mall removes CCTV camera from girls' fitting rooms after complaint

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Edgars branch has removed CCTV cameras from a girls' changing room.
An Edgars branch has removed CCTV cameras from a girls' changing room.
Gallo Images/ER Lombard
  • Edgars Hemingways is receiving flak after a woman and her daughter discovered a CCTV camera mounted inside a fitting room.
  • The customer said the camera was hidden - they could only see its reflection in the mirror.
  • New owners of Edgars, Retailibility (Pty) Ltd, claims the CCTV camera was last functional in 2016 and that they don't have footage of customers in their possession.

Edgars Hemmingways in East London has received a fair bit of flak after a shopper and her daughter spotted a CCTV camera inside the girls' fitting rooms while they were trying on underwear.

The discovery was made on Sunday by an East London woman, who had since reported the incident to the store's head office.

Retalibility group, which took over ownership of 650 Edgars stores in September, confirmed the existence of the camera.

Group CEO Norman Drieselmann said customers should not be alarmed because the camera had stopped working in 2016 and that there was no recorded footage of customers.

READ | 5 signs the SA economy isn't dead just yet

Drieselmann did not explain whether the camera had previously filmed customers before it stopped working.

A store employee, who declined to be named, said the camera was at the fitting rooms of the kiddies' section.

She said security guards of a company previously contracted to do work for the store, reported before that they could see customers from the control room monitors.

The employee said the security guards advised the store manager to remove the camera from the fitting room, but their request apparently fell on deaf ears.

Leaked

The aggrieved customer posted the matter on a private WhatsApp group - it had since been leaked and was now in the public domain.

Hemingways Mall management also confirmed receiving the complaint.

cctv,edgars
Edgars has removed a CCTV camera inside girls' fitting rooms at Hemingways Mall and has apologised. This photo has been circulating on social media.
Twitter Twitter

In the WhatsApp post, the woman said: "We were trying on clothes in the Memingways [sic] Mall Edgars fitting rooms today when my daughter spotted the security camera in the mirror. I have forwarded this to Edgars head office and await their feedback."

The complainant further said: "I wanted to warn all East London girls. Don't try on clothes at Edgars. It would appear that their surveillance cameras could be watching."

Mirror

"The camera can only be seen in the mirror, but I'm quite sure that if we can see the camera in the mirror, anyone looking at the camera footage would be able to see the reflection of the people in the dressing room. Very disturbing considering we were purchasing underwear at the time," the post read.  

The Retailability group has apologised for the incident and reported that the store had since removed the camera.

"We can confirm that this legacy security camera is inoperable, this has been affirmed by the shopping centre management. The static camera in question in the Hemmingway store has been inoperable since 2016 with no recorded footage available whatsoever," said Drieselmann in a statement.

"Retailibility (Pty) Ltd is the new owners of Edgars [and] are taking this matter very seriously. We are very clear that our values include respect for the individual and customer privacy. We would never knowingly or intentionally have a camera operable inside any of our Retailability (Pty) Ltd stores fitting rooms," added Drieselmann.  

"The unit has been physically removed to ensure the maximum comfort and sense of privacy for our customers frequenting this store and the same applies across our store base. We apologise for the inconvenience that the customer experienced and are glad the matter was highlighted to us," he added.

The customer who laid the compliant could not be reached for comment.

Hemingways spokesperson Wendy Vanda said the complaint was forwarded to the mall management and was being attended to.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
edgarsport elizabetheastern cape
Lottery
1 player bags R216K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 953 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 777 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1011 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.74
(-0.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.72
(-0.73)
ZAR/EUR
17.90
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.02)
Gold
1809.63
(+1.43)
Silver
27.83
(+1.56)
Platinum
1265.99
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
61.83
(0.00)
Palladium
2387.99
(-1.20)
All Share
67404.12
(-0.09)
Top 40
61959.36
(-0.23)
Financial 15
12384.41
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
89000.89
(-1.18)
Resource 10
67792.74
(+1.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo