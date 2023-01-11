Education department, Treasury working on plan to tackle overcrowding in schools - Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department is working together with National Treasury to deal with overcrowding in schools.

Motshekga said some schools were using churches as classrooms.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday said her department was working on a plan with National Treasury to deal with overcrowding in the country's schools.

Motshekga said her department approached National Treasury in 2022 to fund the Special Intervention Programme to alleviate the shortage of classrooms and furniture, which caused overcrowding in schools.

She said the money would be received as soon as the 2023 financial year kicked in.

"Last year, we took the whole year to do a national review because overcrowding is a national problem. We had to approach Treasury to give us special funding for overcrowding in schools, where we work with communities to build extra classes in schools," Motshekga said while doing a walkabout at Cosmo City Primary School on Wednesday.

Pupils in inland provinces returned to school on Wednesday for the start of the 2023 academic year.

Motshekga said the school principal had briefed her about the "huge problem" of overcrowding, adding that there was a need to build more schools.

The chairperson of the school governing body (SGB) Harold Mashishi told News24 that besides the challenge of overcrowding, they also faced a furniture shortage.

"There is a lack of furniture because if we expect 50 pupils in a class and the issue of overcrowding kicks in, the furniture allocated won't be enough.

"We actually need the furniture as a matter of urgency. The teachers are trying by all means to cope because there is a history of overcrowding. Last year, we had the same issue, and even the year before, when I took over as the chairperson of the SGB, but what matters most is the children, irrespective of what we don't have," Mashishi added.

He said another issue was the lack of participation from the community and parents.

Mashishi said:

We want to urge everybody to come to the party and assist the school to grow because that will enable us to give our children quality education.

While 290 751 pupils received placement at schools in Gauteng, Motshekga said about 1 500 Gauteng pupils still needed placements. She said some schools were using churches as classrooms.

"I know the problem with admission. Even when I was MEC, we used to have problems placing children. The online system really helps to have a clear indication of where children need places.

"We have committed ourselves that in 10 days' time, we must have more space.

"Some parents find themselves having to move around because of jobs, but we normally give ourselves 10 days to mop up," she said.