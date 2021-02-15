1h ago

Education dept, teachers bracing for 'difficult' year as 2021 school calendar kicks off

Marvin Charles
The 2021 academic year for public schools kicked off on Monday. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)
  • Government schools kicked off the 2021 academic year much later than usual - two weeks into February.
  • The Western Cape's Education MEC acknowledged that this year would be a difficult one due to a shortened calendar.
  • Over 1.1 million pupils are registered at schools in the province.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the 2021 academic year "will be difficult" due to the revised curriculum.

Schafer visited Mitchell's Plain on the first day of the school year on Monday.

Over 1.1 million pupils are registered at schools across the province.

Schools opened later than usual this year because the second wave of Covid-19 infections limited activity and preparation time at the beginning of January.

"Everyone has learned a lot of lessons from last year. It will be difficult because there is a revised curriculum and we have been doing mediation with our teachers. There will be pressure, but we have to do our best to catch up."

Schafer was in Mitchell's Plain to observe schools implementing Covid-19 protocols.

"I'm very happy with what I've seen. I've visited three schools so far and it's very well organised." 

According to the Department of Basic Education, 24 026 schools reopened on 25 January to prepare for the return of pupils. 

At least 67 schools could not reopen due to various reasons, ranging from damage due to flooding caused by storms to challenges with accessing roads, the department added.

Many children expressed their excitement to be in the classroom, especially those starting Grade R today. 

Mom Daphne Booysen said: "I'm very nervous; my son is going to Grade 1, but he is very excited. For a parent, there's so much uncertainty because of the second wave of the pandemic."

Prepared

Jolene Julius shared Booysen's concern, saying she wasn't sure what was going to happen.

"It's the first day and I'm not sure what's going to happen. I'm so nervous, I'm not sure how my daughter will react and how she will be feeling," said Julius.

READ | Some concerns as schools re-open

Woodville Primary School principal William Page told News24 the start of the first day of school "went very well".

"We are prepared and our PPE is sorted. We also have sufficient resources on the premises and academically we are ready to meet the challenges of this year."

Page said, fortunately, none of his staff had died of Covid-19.

