Education dept to provide access to condoms for pupils aged 12 and above

Pupils aged 12 and above will be afforded reasonable access to male and female condoms.

This is stated in an approved policy on the prevention and management of pupil pregnancy in schools.

According to Stats SA, just over 34 000 babies were born to teen girls aged 17 and younger.

"Reasonable" access to male and female condoms will be made available to pupils aged 12-years-old and above depending on the level of inquiry or need.



This is according to the Cabinet-approved Department of Basic Education (DBE) 34-page policy on the prevention and management of pupil pregnancy in schools which was expected to be implemented from January 2022.



The authenticity of the policy - seen by News24 – was confirmed by the department.



The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) welcomed its implementation, saying that it would allow pregnant pupils to continue with their education as well as the male pupils who impregnated them.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said:



Early, unplanned learner pregnancies subject girls to socio-economic hardships, and the termination of their education during that stage exacerbates the situation by diminishing their future economic and employment prospects.

Under the guiding principle of prevention, the policy stated that the objective was for pupils in the basic education system to have access to "Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) information and skills, accurate knowledge about delayed sexual debut, abstinence and contraception, and information about the role of gender and power in relationships, in order to make informed life choices and help protect them from unintended pregnancy".

News24 reported that, according to Statistics South Africa, more than 600 girls aged 9 and 10 gave birth in South Africa in 2020.



In addition, 899 303 babies were born in 2020, and of those 34 587 were born to girls aged 17 and younger.



According to the policy, pupils would, among other things, receive age-appropriate SRH information that is rights-based, addressed issues of gender and power, and facilitated critical thought around these topics.



Subjects such as Life Orientation should contain interactive, pupil-centred material and, among other things, deliver age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health information. This included contraception.



Concerning information and access, where condoms and information on their use could not be provided in schools, Integrated School Health Policy (ISHP) nurses would ensure that pupils were able to access condoms, as well as information and support in a youth-friendly environment.

"Reasonable access to male and female condoms (barrier methods of contraception and sexually-transmitted disease prevention), as well as information on their use, will be made available to all learners of 12-years-old and above, dependent on their level of inquiry or need," the policy stated.

In addition, the department was required to ensure that comprehensive protection, delayed sexual debut or abstinence were default options and to provide the critical thinking as well as information necessary to make this choice.

This could emanate from a supportive educational environment, therefore according to the policy, teachers, school principals, SGBs and other social sector partners would collaborate to provide this environment and "supplement the responsibility of parents or guardians when these are absent or unwilling to play a role".