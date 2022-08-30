Education dept's call for traditional attire to celebrate Zulu king contradicts schools' act - Sadtu

Sadtu in KwaZulu-Natal says a circular issued by the provincial Department of Education contradicts the promotion of a diversity of traditions.

The education department asked pupils and teachers to celebrate newly crowned Zulu king Misuzulu by wearing their traditional attire.

Sadtu says no one culture should be promoted over others.

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is opposed to teachers and pupils wearing traditional attire to celebrate newly crowned Zulu king Misuzulu.

On Monday evening, the union responded to a circular issued by the provincial Department of Education in which it encouraged pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff to celebrate the king.



The union wanted KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer to explain the department's stance.

Sadtu said that while it recognised the king's coronation as a historic moment, pupils and teachers should not feel obligated to adhere to the department's circular.

It said asking pupils and school staff to wear traditional attire contradicted the South African Schools Act, which promotes the diversity of all South Africa's cultures and traditions, and not one over all others.

"Honouring our rainbow nation, Heritage Day is often a celebration of inclusivity and diversity across schools. Beyond this, there is no cultural observance within public schools that encourages learners, educators and other education workers to wear specific cultural attire on any other particular day," said the union.

Sadtu is of the view that pursuing quality education must, in practice, be in avoidance of reverting to a state whereby only one language and culture finds expression in schools and the greater society.

On Monday, the department said Frazer would visit Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu, Durban, to celebrate the coronation. It also reiterated its calls for the wearing of traditional attire, saying this would foster social unity and cohesion.



"We believe that the wearing of traditional regalia by learners from all backgrounds will play a more significant role in national unity and social cohesion. This historic gesture will give meaning and symbolism to a call for a decolonised education in our lifetime as we forge ahead in providing quality education," the department added.



