39m ago

add bookmark

Education dept's call for traditional attire to celebrate Zulu king contradicts schools' act - Sadtu

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Sadtu in KwaZulu-Natal says a circular issued by the provincial Department of Education contradicts the promotion of a diversity of traditions.
  • The education department asked pupils and teachers to celebrate newly crowned Zulu king Misuzulu by wearing their traditional attire.
  • Sadtu says no one culture should be promoted over others.

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is opposed to teachers and pupils wearing traditional attire to celebrate newly crowned Zulu king Misuzulu.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi and King Misuzulu
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and King Misuzulu.

On Monday evening, the union responded to a circular issued by the provincial Department of Education in which it encouraged pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff to celebrate the king.

PICS | Misuzulu kaZwelithini officially crowned as Zulu king

The union wanted KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer to explain the department's stance.

Sadtu said that while it recognised the king's coronation as a historic moment, pupils and teachers should not feel obligated to adhere to the department's circular.

It said asking pupils and school staff to wear traditional attire contradicted the South African Schools Act, which promotes the diversity of all South Africa's cultures and traditions, and not one over all others.

King Misuzulu enters kraal in traditional attire
Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini enters the kraal in Kwakhangelamankengane in Nongoma.

"Honouring our rainbow nation, Heritage Day is often a celebration of inclusivity and diversity across schools. Beyond this, there is no cultural observance within public schools that encourages learners, educators and other education workers to wear specific cultural attire on any other particular day," said the union.

It added:

Sadtu is of the view that pursuing quality education must, in practice, be in avoidance of reverting to a state whereby only one language and culture finds expression in schools and the greater society.

On Monday, the department said Frazer would visit Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu, Durban, to celebrate the coronation. It also reiterated its calls for the wearing of traditional attire, saying this would foster social unity and cohesion.

"We believe that the wearing of traditional regalia by learners from all backgrounds will play a more significant role in national unity and social cohesion. This historic gesture will give meaning and symbolism to a call for a decolonised education in our lifetime as we forge ahead in providing quality education," the department added.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationsadtuking misuzuludurbankwazulu-nataleducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 2329 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 2106 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3591 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.79
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.84
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,734.83
-0.2%
Silver
18.81
+0.1%
Palladium
2,172.00
+1.0%
Platinum
864.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
105.09
+3.9%
Top 40
62,735
+0.3%
All Share
69,425
+0.3%
Resource 10
62,737
-0.6%
Industrial 25
85,184
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,601
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo