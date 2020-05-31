Motshekga delays briefing on readiness of schools to reopen

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has postponed her address on the state of readiness of schools to reopen.

This comes as Grade 7 and 12s are expected to return to school on Monday.

There has been widespread opposition from unions to the reopening of schools.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has rescheduled a much anticipated briefing on the state of schools' readiness to reopen, amid ongoing consultations.

Motshekga was expected to address the nation on Sunday evening.



On Saturday, Motshekga met with unions who are convinced the education system is not ready to resume on Monday, News24 reported earlier.

School governing bodies and unions believe it is not in the best interests of children and teachers to return to schools while there is uncertainty about health and safety.

They have argued that not all schools have received deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for pupils and staff, and that many schools have not yet been cleaned or disinfected.

On Friday, the Department of Education gazetted the new schedule of the school calendar which outlines that Grade 7 and 12s will return on Monday, followed by other grades from July and August.