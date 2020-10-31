17m ago

Education official in the dock for allegedly transfering R300 000 to day care centre

Nicole McCain
A Mpumalanga education department employee has appeared in court on theft, fraud and corruption charges.
Johan Mandla Mathabela, 62, an assistant director at the Mpumalanga Department of Education, appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Friday alongside Sibongile Linah Mathabela 40, and Gloria Mhlanga, 54.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, Johan and Linah Mathabela (no relation) colluded and siphoned about R300 000 from the department.

"The money was transferred into an account held by a Masoyi-based Valencia Day Care Centre, owned by Linah Mathabela. The pair reportedly shared the ill-gotten funds," says Ramovha.

The funds were allegedly transferred on different dates by another official in the accounts section of the department.

"The said official, who is a state accountant, is yet to be arrested and arrangements have been made for her to appear in court on Monday as she is reportedly out of the province," said Ramovha.

Mathabela allegedly colluded with this accountant to transfer R272 000 to the Simunye Day Care Centre, which she owns.

"The investigation has additionally established that both these day care centres are not registered with the department," he added.

