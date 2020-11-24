1h ago

Education officials hold emergency meeting after second matric exam paper leak

Riaan Grobler
An exam paper has been leaked.
An exam paper has been leaked.
Kayleen Morgan
  • The Council of Education Ministers held an emergency meeting, following the leaking of a second matric exam paper. 
  • The Hawks have been tasked with investigating the matter. 
  • The education department has vowed to implement measures to ensure the integrity of the rest of the exams. 

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to consider the implications of the latest developments in the probe into the leaking of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 matric question papers.

The Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning, according to Department of Basic Education (DBE) spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

The reported leak came after the department asked the Hawks to investigate an earlier incident involving a Mathematics paper last week.

"The investigations are at an advanced stage and details on the progress of the probe will be made public at the right time, while possible areas of weakness have been identified. In addition to this, the department has also dispatched teams to provinces to recheck the security systems. The CEM expressed concern that the leaks were causing disruptions to a system which already experienced challenges due to Covid-19," Mhlanga said. 

READ | Matric exam leak: Rewrite will be last resort, says department as it starts probe

Untold stress for pupils

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said: "It is unfortunate that people continue to be involved in something like this, even though the consequences can be dire. We condemn, in the strongest terms, the conduct of persons who undermine the integrity of the examination because it causes untold stress on the learners who are looking forward to exiting the schooling system with a pass from an honest examination, not one associated with cheating."

The CEM considered several options to protect the rest of the exams but for security reasons, these cannot be divulged.

"We want to reassure the public that we are hard at work to ensure that we protect the examinations. The Hawks have been helpful in working with us and they are encouraging developments coming from their side," said Motshekga.

The national department and provinces are continuing to work around the clock to implement the new measures to protect the ongoing exams and to hunt down the culprits responsible for the leaking of the papers, Mhlanga said.

