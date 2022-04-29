Edwin Sodi made 'generous payments' to secure influence, retain connections with ANC - Zondo

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi kept no record of the loans and donations to high-ranking ANC politicians.

The Zondo Commission said, given that there were no records of the loans, questions must be asked about what Sodi was offered in return.

Part four of the commission's report into state capture was released on Friday.

Part four of the commission's report into state capture, released on Friday, dealt with Sodi's shady relationship and loans to ANC politicians and friends.

Following its extensive investigations, the commission concluded that Sodi made generous payments through his business bank accounts to obtain access, secure influence, and retain connections with a number of individuals at provincial and national government.

"Whether or not such payments were intended by Sodi to obtain an immediate direct benefit in return or create obligations for the future, this would unquestionably indicate an appetite on the part of Sodi for some form of state capture.

"Such a consistent course of action would indicate that a businessperson made payments to persons who occupied political leadership positions or were employed as government officials with both the intention and the result of obtaining private benefit for himself or his businesses from persons who were financially obliged to him or those businesses," the state capture report found.

Sodi is the owner of Blackhead Consulting.

In the report, difficulties in comprehending the nature of Sodi's assistance to the ANC were also highlighted.

"For example, he does not identify the funds as going to the political party, but to individuals who are members or office bearers thereof or who occupy government positions. Mr Sodi's method of bookkeeping and financial records thus means that Mr [Paul] Mashatile (some R370 000), Mr [Thulas] Nxesi (some R45 000) and Dr [Zweli] Mkhize (some R6.5 million) are all tarred with the possibility that they received funds not intended for themselves, failed to obtain full records from the ANC or the schools and failed to furnish these to Mr Sodi," the report stated.

"Alternately, Mr Sodi's method of record-keeping exposes Mr Mashatile, Mr Nxesi and Dr Mkhize to the suspicion that they may have received these funds in their personal capacity and that could lead to the question [of] what each may have offered Mr Sodi in return," the report further stated.

The commission found that the issue was not merely one of tax compliance.





"The difficulty is that no reliance whatsoever can be placed upon Mr Sodi's business records. He has no records worth the paper on which they may have been written. Accordingly, Mr Sodi was unable (despite being given the opportunity by way of postponements) to produce written agreements, invoices, schedules of payments or other financial documentation which would even begin to explain any of the payments made to any of the beneficiaries named above."