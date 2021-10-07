EFF, ActionSA election promises will destroy City of Tshwane, says Mayor Randall Williams

City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says election promises by ActionSA and the EFF will destroy the capital city.

The mayor has promised to further deal with the R900 million deficit faced by the metro if the DA achieves a majority.

Williams said he'd rather be in opposition than in a coalition government.

City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says voters should not believe unrealistic election promises on land and insourcing touted by the EFF and ActionSA as these will destroy the metro's finances.

Williams launched his election manifesto at the Union Buildings on Thursday and attempted to poke holes in the manifestos of rival political parties, calling them unrealistic.

He said there was no money for insourcing hundreds of contract workers, adding that the EFF's promises on land would plunge the City of Tshwane into a crisis.

Both ActionSA and the EFF have made promises to insource municipal contract workers if elected to office. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba referenced successes around insourcing thousands of workers while he served as Johannesburg mayor.

Williams said no city could afford this, and City of Tshwane residents should not be fooled.

"The EFF saying they will make land available anywhere and anybody can just invade land, we are saying that is not our principle. Then you also get these unrealistic things that they will insource all the contract workers. With what money? Both ActionSA and the EFF have said this. It shows you that they are not responsible people. They will destroy the City the way administrators destroyed the City in just eight months," Williams said.

READ | ConCourt finds Gauteng government unlawfully placed Tshwane under administration

Williams begged voters to give the DA a 50-plus 1 majority in the municipal elections on 1 November.

The DA and the ANC did not get a majority in the 2016 municipal elections. This led to an uncomfortable governing period for the DA in 2016, Williams said.

The City of Tshwane mayor said voters needed to look at what he had been able to achieve in the few months after the City had been taken out of administration.

The City was placed under administration by Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile in 2020. The decision has since been declared unlawful by the courts.

Williams said the DA was able to decrease the deficit left by the ANC from R4 billion to R900 million. He said this was proof that a surplus will be achievable in future, which will enable more spending on basic services.

Williams said he was happy for the party to go into the opposition benches, instead of partnering with political parties that were not aligned with the DA.

