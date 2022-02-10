EFF aims to grow its membership by 1 million in 2022

The EFF wants to grow its membership by one million at the end of 2022.

The party will be celebrating its ninth birthday in the Western Cape.

The EFF's new spokesperson is Leigh-Anne Mathys.

The EFF has set itself an ambitious target of growing its membership by one million come the end of 2022.



The party plans to embark on a recruitment campaign in Soweto in late February. This year marks nine years since the EFF's launch in 2013.

The party's war council held a meeting in Cape Town this week. It has, however, not revealed what its current membership figures are.

The political party has seen some growth in its electoral support over the past few years, but its leaders want membership growth ahead of the national elections in 2024.

To achieve this goal, the EFF will be giving a target to each province, which the party's central command team will monitor closely.

It will also be deploying its leadership across the various provinces to ensure a continued growth path.

At the organisation's plenum in January, a decision was taken to disband the EFF leadership in Limpopo following what the party described as a dismal electoral performance. In the province, the party lost 25 council seats.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will coordinate the rebuilding of the EFF in Limpopo.

The province is symbolic because it is the birthplace of its two most senior leaders, Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

EFF ninth birthday bash

The EFF war council said the party's ninth birthday celebrations would be hosted in the Western Cape.

"The war council further deliberated on plans to host the 9th Anniversary of the EFF in the Western Cape, where those who conquered South Africa first set their sails. It is in the Western Cape, where white racism thrives, and as an organisation opposed to white supremacy in all of its manifestations, the EFF will celebrate nine years of fighting racism at the seat of white power," the party said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to remove Vuyani Pambo as its national spokesperson.



Pambo will now head up the office of the EFF presidency.

Leigh-Anne Mathys, who served as the treasurer-general, has been appointed as the party's spokesperson, alongside Sinawo Tambo, an EFF MP.

The EFF also plans to embark on a series of campaigns this year. These include a programme to discourage South Africa's "dependency" on loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

