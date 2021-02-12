10m ago

EFF charges DA is trying to 'delegitimise' constitutional amendment process

Jan Gerber
Land reform continues to be a contentious issue in South Africa. (iStock)
  • The EFF has accused the DA of trying to "delegitimise" the process of amending the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.
  • The DA is concerned about the committee's handling of submissions on the Bill from the public.
  • Similar concerns were raised during the Constitutional Review Committee's process.

The EFF has accused the DA of trying to "delegitimise" the process of the Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution.

On Friday, the committee was briefed on the report on the inputs made during public participation process regarding the constitutional amendment that will allow expropriation of land without compensation.

At the start of the meeting, before the briefing, DA MP Annelie Lotriet raised her concern that the members only received the 90-page document on Wednesday.

"There is just no way that I can, in good faith, do justice to my responsibility as a member of this committee by hearing this presentation but I have not yet had the opportunity to study the report," said Lotriet.

DA caucus leader and acting parliamentary leader Annelie Lotriet
"This is about an amendment to the Constitution, its not just a Bill. So we have to be much more careful, much more diligent and I have serious problems with the process we're going through now."

She said the written submissions were also only received on Wednesday, and there was no way they could compare what they saw in the report to the written submissions.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said he understood Lotriet's concerns and explained that the meeting's purpose was merely to receive a briefing on the outcomes of the different public participation processes.

He said all members then had an opportunity to go back to their political parties to be briefed on the mandate of the position they should take when deliberating this matter.

"Don't worry, we're not going to commit you to anything," he said.

Mathole Motshekga
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said: "I think it is opportunistic of the DA to come with the frivolous objection to a process we have already agreed on. You must be alert, chairperson, to the fact that there is an attempt to delegitimise this process every time.

"To try to be opportunistic, you must reject it with contempt. It must not be permissible for people to just come with frivolous objections to a programme which we have agreed upon."

Floyd Shivambu
The committee proceeded with the briefing on the report, which included the themes that arose from oral submissions made at countrywide public hearings, as well as a summary of inputs made in written submissions to the committee on this matter.

After the briefing, Lotriet explained that the DA wanted to read the written submissions. She said this was essential for them to perform their duty as MPs.

Shivambu said there are only 20 written submissions and those should be made available to prevent the DA from delegitimising the process.

The DA vehemently opposes an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution, while the EFF is all for it.

During the Constitutional Review Committee's process – which led to the establishment of this committee – the handling of the voluminous written submissions was also contentious. The lobby group AfriForum unsuccessfully challenged the process in court.

In a statement released after the meeting, Lotriet said: "The DA will not allow this committee to railroad us into a rubber-stamping exercise that negates the voices of our compatriots. Failure by the committee to invalidate the public participation process will only invite judicial contestation on the resultant legislation."

According to its programme, the committee is likely to adopt the Bill on the constitutional amendments by 19 March 2021.

