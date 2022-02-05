EFF continues campaign against Judge Dunstan Mlambo, calls for Ronald Lamola's removal from Cabinet

The EFF continued with its campaign against Judge President Dunstan Mlambo's candidature for Chief Justice by releasing a statement.

The party called for Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's dismissal.

The party also repeated corruption-accused Jacob Zuma's complaints about Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The EFF took its campaign against Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo's candidature for Chief Justice and its spat with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola outside of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Saturday morning when it released a statement.

On Friday evening, the JSC's final Chief Justice nominee interview with Raymond Zondo descended to a shouting match between Lamola and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema suggested that Lamola had asked Acting Chief Justice Zondo to consider appointing Mlambo in an acting position at the Constitutional Court in June last year, before he was shortlisted as a Chief Justice nominee, as part of what he contended was an irregular manipulation of the normal process by which such appointments are made, News24 previously reported.

READ | JSC's credibility in tatters after Zondo's disastrous Chief Justice interview ends in screaming match

"No, no, acting chairperson, that's a lie, it's a blue lie what commissioner Malema is saying," a visibly enraged Lamola said about the allegations during the interview. After Malema angrily complained about being called a liar, Lamola withdrew and said he was out of order.



In a statement released on Saturday morning, the EFF said it noted "the shocking, unethical and deplorable revelations" at the JSC about the communication between Lamola and Zondo about Mlambo's appointment as an acting Constitutional Court justice.



"The EFF welcomes these revelations as evidence of judicial manipulation by the ANC government. Minister Lamola specifically singled Judge Mlambo to be appointed so that he gains experience of the Constitutional Court. Without this experience, Mlambo would have arrived at the JSC interviews for Chief Justice without ever having acted in the Constitutional Court. Therefore, Lamola insisted on him so as to make him a viable and legitimate choice in the race for the head of the Constitutional Court. Judge Mlambo clearly comes with a Lamola anointing on his head," the statement read.

On Thursday, Malema and former chairperson of the EFF, advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, sought to cast serious doubts on Mlambo's suitability to serve as the Chief Justice by asking him about an unsubstantiated rumour that he had sexually harassed women who wanted to act as judges.

Acting JSC chairperson Xola Petse expunged these questions, and Mlambo's answers to them, hours later on the basis that there was no formal complaint in relation to the rumour and there was no evidence to back it up. Mpofu already indicated that he would contest this decision at the JSC's deliberations on Saturday.



The party also sided with corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma in his attempts to discredit Zondo, who also chaired the State Capture Inquiry.

The statement read:

Zondo insisted on presiding over the state capture commission even when Zuma called him out on their private and cosy relationship. It does not matter whether in all these matters he ruled in favour of or against Zuma. He had an ethical responsibility to declare such a cosy relationship. Moreover, he had the duty, in the interest of fairness, to recuse himself when Zuma called him out.

Zondo has denied that he was friends with Zuma.



WRAP | Zondo completes 12 hour interview for Chief Justice, facing questions about bias, Zuma and capture inquiry

"Once more, the EFF is vindicated because we have on many occasions told South Africa that some in the judiciary break bread with politicians in cosy private residences to discuss the EFF leadership. How could these judges ever be fair or hear the EFF and its leaders without the influence of these private and cosy discussions they hold with EFF's opponents?"



The EFF called for Lamola's dismissal from the Cabinet.

"The EFF will also consider reporting both Ramaphosa and Lamola to the police, Scopa (the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Public Accounts) and the Public Protector."

Scopa oversees public finances.



"Since Lamola acted on Ramaphosa's behalf, the police must investigate a possible conspiracy to predetermine the appointment of Mlambo as Chief Justice of the country."

In December, Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interest found that Malema should not have used the JSC as a "platform for his personal interests".

This relates to his questioning of Judge Elias Matojane about a ruling he made against the EFF in Trevor Manuel's defamation suit against them in April 2021.

Several high-ranking EFF leaders, including Malema and deputy Floyd Shivambu, are facing criminal charges in court.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.