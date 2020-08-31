EFF, cops scuffle at court appearance of Nathaniel Julies' alleged killers

EFF members have clashed with police outside the Protea Magistrate's Court.

This was ahead of the appearance of two officers accused of killing Nathaniel Julies last week.

EFF MP Kenny Motsamai said the party didn't want police members who brutalise and kill people.

A scuffle between EFF members and police broke out outside the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday ahead of the appearance of two officers accused of killing Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park.

Julies, 16, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night, resulting in unrest in the streets of Eldorado Park.

The red berets wanted to enter the courtroom, but police officers prevented them, as only 50 people were allowed to enter in terms of Covid-19 regulations.

The EFF members then pushed police officers guarding the door in an attempt to enter, but the officers managed to push them back.

Inside the courtroom, EFF Member of Parliament Kenny Motsamai said he and other members of the party were in court to support Julies' family and the residents of Eldorado Park.

Motsamai said the EFF was against police brutality and was shocked at how Julies was killed.

"We are here to support the coloured people and tell them they are South Africans and deserve to live like every South African.

"We are here to seek justice for the family and the community. Those who committed this crime must go to jail. They are killing machines," Motsamai said.

#Eldosprotest A scuffle between the police and members of the EFF who wanted to enter the courtroom where two cops are expected to appear for killing Nathaniel Julie's, 16, @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/OJRKAA4gfi — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) August 31, 2020

"We can't have the police brutalisiing and killing our people. We want all of those who committed crime to remain in jail," said Motsamai.

The two police officers were arrested on Friday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

"[IPID] has this evening, after careful consideration of the evidence at hand, taken a decision to detain the two members implicated in the alleged shooting," spokesperson Ndileka Cola said in a statement.

"The pair will be charged with murder and possibly defeating the ends of justice."The two officers are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit, she confirmed.

