EFF councillor in court for allegedly assaulting son's alleged secret girlfriend

Fundiswa Nyamakazi stands accused of kicking her married son's alleged secret lover on the buttocks while she was in a squatting position relieving herself.

The Matatiele municipality councillor is also accused of hitting the 22-year-old woman with a sjambok.

The 59-year-old said the "trumped up" charges were simply part of a smear campaign.

The EFF councillor in the Matatiele local municipality, Fundiswa Nyamakazi, on Wednesday made a brief appearance in the town's magistrate's court for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting her married son's alleged secret girlfriend after a night vigil on Sunday.

The case was postponed to 29 September and Nyamakazi is currently out on a warning.

The 59-year-old Nyamakazi allegedly charged the woman outside the event around 03:00. She apparently kicked the victim while she was urinating next to a parked car.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the victim's boyfriend, who is Nyamakazi's son, was inside the parked car.

The incident allegedly happened at Harry Gwala Location in Area C, where Nyamakazi is a councillor and a branch chairperson of the EFF.

A source close to the investigation said Nyamakazi allegedly got angry when she saw the victim with her son.



Nyamakazi then confronted her for dating her married son.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Nyamakazi allegedly drove the victim to a different location, where she assaulted the woman repeatedly.

The victim managed to free herself and fled.

A source told News24 that Nyamakazi used a sjambok on the victim. It is not clear where her son was during the assault.

The night vigil was for a suspected thug, who was murdered by angry community members during an operation targeting criminals, the source said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said: "She [the victim] allegedly got out of a vehicle to relieve herself, and that was when she felt someone kicking her on the back. The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation."

Tyali said the victim reported Nyamakazi to the police on Sunday.

Nyamakazi told News24 on Wednesday the charges were "trumped up" by her political detractors as part of a smear campaign against her.

Nyamakazi said she knew nothing about the assault on the girl.

"I left the night vigil at 01:00 and went to bed at 01:30. I know nothing. I am very innocent. The court case has been moved to 29 September because there is no doctor's medical record on the docket. I can't wait to have my say in court, so I can clear my name," said Nyamakazi.

She added that she discovered the girl she is accused of assaulting was a cousin of an EFF member she defeated as branch chairperson during a general branch meeting on Saturday.

"I have since uncovered that the group defeated by my group is behind all of this," said Nyamakazi.

Nyamakazi was a principal for more than 20 years at Bokamoso Senior Primary School before resigning after winning the Ward 20 council post at the 1 November local government elections.

When contacted for a comment, the chairperson of the EFF Eastern Cape, Yazini Tetyana, said he was unaware of the charges against Nyamakazi.

"I cannot comment on this without speaking to her. No one reported this to me," said Tetyana.



