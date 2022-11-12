49m ago

add bookmark

EFF dismisses claims of lavish parties against Malema, as Mazzotti denies allegations in new book

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema
EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
  • The EFF says the allegations against its leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu in a new book by Jacques Pauw are baseless.
  • Businessman and Malema associate Adriano Mazzotti and his business associate Mohammadh Sayed have also denied the allegations.
  • The book cites Malema's former housekeeper, who "spills the beans" about the lavish lifestyles she witnessed.

The EFF says the allegations contained in a new book by author and journalist Jacques Pauw are "not worth the paper they're printed on" and "lack substance".

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo responded on behalf of EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

On Friday, News24 reported that several allegations were made against Malema and Shivambu in Pauw's new book Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma's Keepers, a sequel to The President's Keepers, which was published in 2017.

In the book, Pauw cites Adriano Mazzotti and Malema's former housekeeper "Margaret", and chef John Mbewe.

They lifted the veil on the firebrand leader's alleged dealings with self-confessed tobacco smuggler Mazzotti, ranging from hosting lavish parties to Malema allegedly receiving cash envelopes from the businessman.

Malema allegedly held secret meetings with Mazzotti, one of which was reportedly also attended by Shivambu.

Malema and Mazzotti also allegedly regularly hosted lavish parties at the upmarket Raphael Penthouse Suites in Sandton, Johannesburg, where Shivambu was allegedly a regular.

The EFF said:

We know Jacques Pauw has a history of constructing stories, mostly from his arrest in the Waterfront for drunk and disorderly behaviour. The new book is just another avenue for Jacques Pauw to revitalise his career, and we don't think there's any substance to the story.
 

Margaret claimed to have witnessed Mohammadh Sayed, one of Mazzotti's co-directors at his company Carnilinx, bringing "up to eight bags of cash" into the factory daily.

She said she witnessed this when she took food into the boardroom, where Mazzotti and Sayed allegedly counted the money. She said this happened once a month or more, adding that they stacked some of the money in envelopes marked "Ju," purportedly for Malema.

READ | Cash, booze and condoms: What Malema and Mazzotti's housekeeper saw

Mazzotti and Sayed also denied the allegations in the book, saying this was the second time that Pauw had defamed Mazzotti in his books. The two said the accusations against them were an attempt to "tarnish, damage, and harm" their reputations.

Below is a full, unedited response from Mazzotti and Sayed:

Mazzotti and Sayed
Here's a full, unedited response from Mazzotti and Sayed's lawyer.

*Margaret is not the former housekeeper's real name. Her name was changed to protect her identity.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
carnilinxjulius malemaadriano mazzottigautengjohannesburg
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 809 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3539 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 8564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.24
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,771.41
0.0%
Silver
21.71
0.0%
Palladium
2,049.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,033.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,453
+3.6%
All Share
72,983
+3.1%
Resource 10
72,313
+3.9%
Industrial 25
87,136
+4.7%
Financial 15
16,055
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo