EFF dismisses claims of lavish parties against Malema, as Mazzotti denies allegations in new book

The EFF says the allegations against its leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu in a new book by Jacques Pauw are baseless.

Businessman and Malema associate Adriano Mazzotti and his business associate Mohammadh Sayed have also denied the allegations.

The book cites Malema's former housekeeper, who "spills the beans" about the lavish lifestyles she witnessed.

The EFF says the allegations contained in a new book by author and journalist Jacques Pauw are "not worth the paper they're printed on" and "lack substance".



EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo responded on behalf of EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

On Friday, News24 reported that several allegations were made against Malema and Shivambu in Pauw's new book Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma's Keepers, a sequel to The President's Keepers, which was published in 2017.

In the book, Pauw cites Adriano Mazzotti and Malema's former housekeeper "Margaret", and chef John Mbewe.

They lifted the veil on the firebrand leader's alleged dealings with self-confessed tobacco smuggler Mazzotti, ranging from hosting lavish parties to Malema allegedly receiving cash envelopes from the businessman.

Malema allegedly held secret meetings with Mazzotti, one of which was reportedly also attended by Shivambu.



Malema and Mazzotti also allegedly regularly hosted lavish parties at the upmarket Raphael Penthouse Suites in Sandton, Johannesburg, where Shivambu was allegedly a regular.

The EFF said:

We know Jacques Pauw has a history of constructing stories, mostly from his arrest in the Waterfront for drunk and disorderly behaviour. The new book is just another avenue for Jacques Pauw to revitalise his career, and we don't think there's any substance to the story.

Margaret claimed to have witnessed Mohammadh Sayed, one of Mazzotti's co-directors at his company Carnilinx, bringing "up to eight bags of cash" into the factory daily.



She said she witnessed this when she took food into the boardroom, where Mazzotti and Sayed allegedly counted the money. She said this happened once a month or more, adding that they stacked some of the money in envelopes marked "Ju," purportedly for Malema.

READ | Cash, booze and condoms: What Malema and Mazzotti's housekeeper saw

Mazzotti and Sayed also denied the allegations in the book, saying this was the second time that Pauw had defamed Mazzotti in his books. The two said the accusations against them were an attempt to "tarnish, damage, and harm" their reputations.

Below is a full, unedited response from Mazzotti and Sayed:

*Margaret is not the former housekeeper's real name. Her name was changed to protect her identity.



