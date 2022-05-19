EFF disrupts Tshwane council sitting, DA to open case over 'violent and aggressive' behaviour

EFF councillors disrupted a City of Tshwane council sitting on Thursday.

The party's members threw chairs and tables in an effort to stop the tabling of the budget.

The DA said it would open a criminal case against the councillors.

The City of Tshwane's budget presentation was postponed indefinitely following disruptive scenes as EFF councillors threw chairs and tables, and tussled with private security at Thursday's council sitting.



EFF councillors disrupted proceedings as the council commenced to receive the City's 2022/2023 budget.

They were determined, despite a strong police presence, to disrupt Thursday's council meeting.

READ | Tributes pour in for 'kind-hearted' Mpho Moerane

The party has long supported efforts to insource vulnerable workers - and the council disruption was another effort to raise its demands.



Even before the budget could be presented, the EFF scattered across the council chambers to raise objections. They gathered chairs and tables, and blocked the walkway into the council.

The EFF believes the City isn't doing enough to insource cleaners and security guards.

Ziyakhala Makunyiwe Macala ??? pic.twitter.com/bY41RAGGse — EFF Tshwane Region (@TshwaneEff) May 19, 2022

A few hundred people gathered outside the Tshwane House building on Madiba Street, carrying placards calling for the insourcing of security.



The group told News24 the City had promised them permanent employment as security guards and waste management workers.

Police officers used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd blocking access to the City's headquarters.

READ | Malema warns DA to put aside its pride, work with other parties to foil ANC's plan to retain Joburg

The DA said it planned to open a criminal case against EFF councillors for "violent and aggressive" behaviour.

The party said the behaviour of the EFF threatened democratic processes.

The delay in tabling the budget offered little solutions to the service delivery concerns of residents, said DA councillor Jacqui Uys.

She labelled the protest outside the council chambers as illegal because it contravened a court order.

Disrupt

"EFF councillors destroyed council property, ripped out electronics, and then proceeded to throw tables and chairs to disrupt today's council meeting. The DA condemns these violent actions that undermine council proceedings and threaten our democratic processes.

"The budget speech was supposed to indicate the City's plans to ensure that we continue to deliver adequate services to Tshwane residents. The EFF organised an illegal protest, despite a court interdict against them, to drive their political agenda at the expense of residents across the city," Uys said.

The EFF has vowed to continue airing its grievances about the insourcing of workers.

The party's national leader, Julius Malema, told members at a rally last month that they should not let the DA-led coalition government "breathe".

The EFF had a close alliance with the DA in the previous government, despite the party not being in a coalition.