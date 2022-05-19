8m ago

add bookmark

EFF disrupts Tshwane council sitting, DA to open case over 'violent and aggressive' behaviour

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF councillors tussled with private security at the Tshwane council sitting on Thursday.
EFF councillors tussled with private security at the Tshwane council sitting on Thursday.
ZIntle Mahlati
  • EFF councillors disrupted a City of Tshwane council sitting on Thursday. 
  • The party's members threw chairs and tables in an effort to stop the tabling of the budget. 
  • The DA said it would open a criminal case against the councillors.

The City of Tshwane's budget presentation was postponed indefinitely following disruptive scenes as EFF councillors threw chairs and tables, and tussled with private security at Thursday's council sitting.  

EFF councillors disrupted proceedings as the council commenced to receive the City's 2022/2023 budget. 

They were determined, despite a strong police presence, to disrupt Thursday's council meeting.  

READ | Tributes pour in for 'kind-hearted' Mpho Moerane

The party has long supported efforts to insource vulnerable workers - and the council disruption was another effort to raise its demands.  

Even before the budget could be presented, the EFF scattered across the council chambers to raise objections. They gathered chairs and tables, and blocked the walkway into the council.  

The EFF believes the City isn't doing enough to insource cleaners and security guards.  

A few hundred people gathered outside the Tshwane House building on Madiba Street, carrying placards calling for the insourcing of security.  

The group told News24 the City had promised them permanent employment as security guards and waste management workers.   

Police officers used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd blocking access to the City's headquarters. 

READ | Malema warns DA to put aside its pride, work with other parties to foil ANC's plan to retain Joburg

The DA said it planned to open a criminal case against EFF councillors for "violent and aggressive" behaviour.

The party said the behaviour of the EFF threatened democratic processes. 

The delay in tabling the budget offered little solutions to the service delivery concerns of residents, said DA councillor Jacqui Uys. 

She labelled the protest outside the council chambers as illegal because it contravened a court order. 

Disrupt

"EFF councillors destroyed council property, ripped out electronics, and then proceeded to throw tables and chairs to disrupt today's council meeting. The DA condemns these violent actions that undermine council proceedings and threaten our democratic processes.

"The budget speech was supposed to indicate the City's plans to ensure that we continue to deliver adequate services to Tshwane residents. The EFF organised an illegal protest, despite a court interdict against them, to drive their political agenda at the expense of residents across the city," Uys said. 

The EFF has vowed to continue airing its grievances about the insourcing of workers. 

The party's national leader, Julius Malema, told members at a rally last month that they should not let the DA-led coalition government "breathe". 

The EFF had a close alliance with the DA in the previous government, despite the party not being in a coalition. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daefftshwanecouncilpolitics
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 299 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 796 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 3422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,834.15
+1.0%
Silver
21.81
+1.8%
Palladium
1,986.00
-1.5%
Platinum
957.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
109.11
-2.6%
Top 40
61,131
-2.2%
All Share
67,587
-2.2%
Resource 10
70,701
-1.5%
Industrial 25
74,911
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,599
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo