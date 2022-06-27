45m ago

EFF, Godrich Gardee claim police need to arrest more suspects in his daughter's murder case

Nicole McCain
Hillary Gardee with her father Godrich Gardee.
Hillary Gardee with her father Godrich Gardee.
PHOTO: Twitter/@Julius_S_Malema
  • The EFF has claimed that more suspects need to be arrested for the abduction and murder of Hillary Gardee.
  • Three men were arrested in connection with her rape and murder.
  • Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said he had supplied the police with evidence of other suspects.

The EFF has claimed that police have yet to arrest other suspects who were involved in the abduction of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

This despite three men having been arrested in connection with her rape and murder.

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: 'I don't know how to operate a gun' - accused says he'll prove innocence

Philemon Lukhele, 47; Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39; and Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, face charges of murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the former EFF secretary-general said he had handed over video evidence to police, but they had failed to make an arrest.

"I have watched the video of the thugs getting out of the car [and going] to the ATM to withdraw the money of Hillary Gardee. SAPS was given the car registration number. They have not arrested anyone," he tweeted.

When News24 asked Gardee to clarify his tweet, he said: "No comment… I have tweeted what I tweeted, and I'm not in a position to comment further."

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the tweet referred to "the lack of arrest of what is suspected to be other individuals involved in the abduction of Hillary (sic)".

Tambo said:

Comrade Gardee has been working with the police and has given them verifiable and credible evidence to assist in the arrest of further suspects and, frustratingly, the police have not acted on this. Understandably this has caused much pain to the family, who seeks justice, and we hope that their pleas for a speedy resolution of this case, with efficiency, can be heeded by SAPS.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the matter was before court, "meaning it is under judicial consideration and therefore prohibited from public discussion elsewhere".

Philemon Lukhele, in a black jacket, was arrested
Philemon Lukhele, in the brown jacket and yellow t-shirt was arrested together with Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa and Albert Mduduzi Gama for Hillary Gardee's murder.
News24 Ntwaagae Seleka, News24

Hillary was reported missing on 29 April after she was last seen at Spar at the Plaza Shopping Centre in Mbombela in Mpumalanga with her three-year-old daughter. The girl was later found abandoned in Kamagugu, where they both lived.

Police later found Hillary's body in a timber plantation near Sabie. At the time, Mdhluli said she had a wound to the head, bruises to her body, and that there were blood stains at the scene.

Tambo previously said Hillary was shot execution-style, and that she had sent a R1 300 cardless transaction to herself during the time she was missing.

