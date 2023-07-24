‘EFF has blood on its hands’: UCT students fume as controversial anti-gay academic's talk goes ahead

Staff, students, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community held protests at the University of Cape Town against a planned lecture by controversial academic, Professor Patrick Lumumba.

A standoff between students and the red berets ensued.

The EFF maintained it was their right to host Lumumba.

Temperatures reached boiling point between EFF members and the LGBTQIA+ community on Monday during protests held at the University of Cape Town against a planned lecture by controversial academic, Professor Patrick Lumumba.

The red berets came out in their numbers, remaining adamant that the Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar would deliver his keynote address at the Sarah Baartman Hall at the university on Monday evening.

The talk forms part of the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebrations.

The professor has unleashed the ire of staff and students for his public support of the criminalisation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lumumba, who in an interview with DigiTalk TV, said homosexuals should be "cured", is a vocal supporter of Uganda's anti-homosexual bill, which criminalises homosexuality with harsh punishments, including the death penalty.

EFF leader Julius Malema, who led a protest outside the Ugandan embassy in Pretoria, has widely criticised the bill.

Demonstrations with staff, students, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community were held under heightened security around the upper campus.

The private security of the university formed a human chain blocking student protesters from the hall.

Many students held banners reading “EFF has blood on its hands” and “To Hell with Homophobia".

A confrontation between EFF members and the students emerged with many students shouting, “shame on you”.

Speaking to News24, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) UCT chairperson, Mabhavana Moyane, said it was disappointing that the EFF decided to go ahead with the event despite continued calls for them to cancel it.

“Lumumba’s utterances have been unfortunate and he has blood on his hands,” he said.

The university has repeatedly maintained that it had distanced itself from the event even though it was being held on the institution's grounds.

UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola told News24 previously:

The university has noted with concern the comments that have been made by the speaker and the critical conversations that have emerged as a result, and urges the external host to engage these accordingly.

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen told News24 that it was the party’s right to host the event.

“Nobody knows protests like the EFF and it’s everyone’s right to protest regardless just like it’s our right to host whoever we want,” he said.



