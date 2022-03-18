55m ago

add bookmark

EFF labels Ramaphosa a destructive dictator for move to suspend Mkhwebane

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses the media during a press conference.
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses the media during a press conference.
Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • Cyril Ramaphosa has written to Busisiwe Mkhwebane to ask her to give reasons why she should not be suspended.
  • The EFF has come to Mkhwebane's defence, labelling Ramaphosa a "dictator".
  • The party says it believes Mkhwebane's suspension will weaken the Office of the Public Protector.

The EFF believes President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to possibly suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is dictatorial and fear-driven.

The party has been steadfast advocates for Mkhwebane in the past, and it held no punches in speaking against any move to suspend her.

The EFF labelled the possible suspension as another attempt to destroy an African woman.

"The letter demanding that Mkhwebane pleads her case to not be suspended is a veiled threat, and an effective removal of the Public Protector before a democratic institution can appraise itself on her performance, and whether she is capable of occupying that office."

The EFF said on Friday:

It is an implementation of the factional and undemocratic step-aside policy of his (Ramaphosa's) ruling party at the level of the state, which finds people guilty until proven innocent.

Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane to ask her to give reasons why he should not suspend her, pending the finalisation of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings investigating her fitness to hold office.

The president gave her 10 days to respond.

Ramaphosa has moved swiftly on the legislative prerogative, which allows him to suspend Mkhwebane while she faces an inquiry, which is led by Parliament.

Meanwhile, the DA said it noted the developments with regard to the impeachment process of Mkhwebane, and the intention of suspension indicated by the president, pending the reasons for not doing so to be provided by the Public Protector.

"This process is both necessary and urgent, given the numerous negative judgments expressed against the Public Protector. We hope that this process reaches a conclusion in the near future," the party said in a statement. 

Earlier, News24 reported that National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had written to Ramaphosa, informing him that the impeachment process against Mkhwebane would continue.

The EFF said Parliament's Section 194 Committee, which is dealing with the impeachment process, should be allowed time to do its work.

READ | ConCourt made 6 'errors' in ruling, says Mkhwebane in latest bid to halt her impeachment

The party said Ramaphosa was conflicted in matters related to Mkhwebane, adding that her suspension was aimed at stripping her office of its powers.

"Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been unwavering in her mandate to hold those in power accountable, and she has done so indiscriminately, implicating Ramaphosa and his allies. To suspend her is, therefore, a measure to strip the Office of the Public Protector of its teeth. It is premature, rushed and leads us to conclude that it is a decision taken out of fear, rather than being based on rationality," the EFF said.

The party said:

His desire for power makes him destructive. He is willing to destroy institutions, create vacancies and operate like a dictator, to ensure that anyone who dares to oppose him is removed.

Earlier, Mkhwebane said she was seeking legal advice on the president's notice to suspend her.

She previously indicated that she would fight efforts to place her on suspension while her impeachment proceedings continued.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectoreffbusisiwe mkhwebanecyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
81% - 624 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
7% - 52 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
12% - 96 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.01
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.68
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,936.15
-0.3%
Silver
25.11
-1.0%
Palladium
2,552.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,039.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
106.64
+8.1%
Top 40
68,098
+0.8%
All Share
74,654
+0.7%
Resource 10
81,351
+1.5%
Industrial 25
82,440
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,794
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo