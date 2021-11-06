EFF lays down conditions for any coalitions with other parties

The EFF says it will not back down on its policies as it prepares for coalition talks.

The party set strict conditions and deadlines for any party that wants to work with it in the country's hung councils.

Agreements reached between the EFF and other parties would be published, it said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have formed a team to lead its coalition talks in hung councils, and is demanding agreements on strict service delivery deadlines, and an understanding of its policies and objectives.

The party said its central command team had met on Friday and formed the committee, following calls from political parties seeking to work with them.

The team consists of deputy president Floyd Shivambu, chairperson Veronica Mente, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, its former chairperson Dali Mpofu, former deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, and former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The EFF set conditions for parties wanting to work with it, adding that they must be aware of its policies, especially its seven "non-negotiable" cardinal pillars that include expropriation of land without compensation and nationalisation of mines and banks.

Coalition partners would have to be prepared to commit to timelines on resolving service delivery issues - such as flushing toilets, water and electricity supply - and creating jobs. Racism would not be tolerated and no coalition partner would be allowed to interfere in the appointment of senior municipal managers.



Furthermore, the EFF said there should be "an understanding that it should exclusively govern in all municipalities in exchange of others" and where this happens, an agreement on oversight functions between the partners should be in place.

EFF Has Formed A Coalition Negotiations Team And Coalition Framework Of Principles pic.twitter.com/1rcQ9IF9US — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 5, 2021

The six-member team is also expected to put down 12-month deadlines on the creation of a state bank, passing of an insourcing bill, cancellation of student debt, provision of free sanitary towels for all, and the provision of free water and electricity to social grants beneficiaries.

The party said, the aftermath of the municipal elections - where the governing ANC lost its majority in various councils, including metros - presented an opportunity to work towards achieving significant gains.





"We call on those who align themselves with the historic duty to restore the dignity of the black oppressed and working class majority to unite. We must come together on the basis of this mission, anchored in selflessness and integrity for the advancement of our country and its people," the party said.

Agreements reached with coalition partners would be published to avoid perceptions that they were signing secret agreements amongst themselves, the EFF added.

The municipal election results have resulted in coalition governments at a record 66 councils, where no party achieved a majority.

The EFF made inroads in several provinces, but failed to keep its third place in the City of Johannesburg, where former mayor Herman Mashaba's ActionSA took 16.05% of the votes. The ANC got 33.60%, followed by the DA with 26.14%.