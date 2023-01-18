EFF loses bid to appeal AfriForum's interdict in land occupation case

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed the EFF's application for leave to appeal an interdict ordering it not to incite land occupations.

The original interdict was granted in March 2017.

Judge Peter Mabuse cited an earlier judgment by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that inciting land occupations was criminal and unconstitutional.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed with costs the EFF's application for leave to appeal an interdict by lobby group AfriForum, which it sought to prevent the party from inciting land occupations.

AfriForum launched the application for an interdict in 2017 after it said EFF leader Julius Malema had instructed supporters to invade and occupy plots of land.

The group argued that Malema's instruction was a contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act and the Trespass Act.

"[The EFF and Julius Malema must] be interdicted from inciting and/or instigating individuals to commit the crime of trespassing and/or to enter any land belonging to or in control of an individual without the required permission of the landowners or lawful occupants of the land," AfriForum said.

"The court granted the interdict on 7 March 2017 without the EFF's legal attorney."

AfriForum then approached the police to enforce the court order, but the EFF launched an application to have the judgment set aside. The application was dismissed on 12 February 2018, after which the EFF applied for leave to appeal on 13 November of the same year.

One of the reasons cited by the EFF in its argument was that there was no danger facing landowners and that they hadn't been targeted because of its calls for land occupations.



Detailing the reasons for dismissing the EFF's most recent application, Gauteng High Court Judge Peter Mabuse cited an earlier judgment by the Constitutional Court, which found that the EFF acted criminally and unconstitutionally.

He also lamented the EFF's delay in filing its application for leave to appeal the March 2017 order. The party applied in November 2018. Mabuse said the EFF should have filed their application within 15 days.

Tuesday's judgment read:

An application for condonation must explain the delay. It must furnish the court with a complete, reasonable, and acceptable explanation for the delay. The explanation must cover the whole period of the delay.

AfriForum hailed the judgment as a win for private property owners.



"This judgment is a major win for private property rights and a big blow to those who wish to incite criminality, violence or lawlessness.

"AfriForum welcomes Judge Mabuse's judgment, which adds the necessary emphasis on the serious criminal nature of inciting people to trespass on and illegally occupy private property," said Ernst van Zyl, AfriForum's campaign officer for strategy and content.



