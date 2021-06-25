1h ago

add bookmark

EFF march for vaccines: Sahpra says it will only be 'swayed' by science

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Chris Moagi
Photo: Chris Moagi
  • Sahpra will do its job without fear and won't succumb to any political influence.
  • The EFF will embark on a mass march to Sahpra's offices on Friday.
  • The regulatory body says it is prioritising the health and safety of people.

The party is on Friday marching to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) - under the banner of "March to Save Lives".

The EFF says it will not be swayed by politics. 

Sahpra, in turn, remains steadfast that science will lead the way. 

The EFF wants Sahpra to include the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines in the government's rollout programme.

The party has threatened to hold a sit-in until their demands are met. 

Sahpra's CEO, Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, made it abundantly clear the health body would do its job without being "influenced or swayed" by anybody or anything, except science. 

Semete-Makokotlela was speaking during a webinar, hosted by News24 and journalist, Redi Tlhabi, on Wednesday. 

Semete-Makokotlela said, if they gave in to a political party, the public or the medical community, Sahpra would become an untrusted health regulatory body.

The independent health entity said it would only work with credible, clinical data on vaccines.

It was aware of the EFF's planned mass march.

READ | DA, other political parties decline EFF invite for Friday’s march to Sahpra’s offices

EFF leader Julius Malema is unapologetic about the alleged politicisation of the government's vaccine rollout programme. 

While, initially, Malema was supportive of the government's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, he later became critical, calling for stricter lockdown measures. 

Now, he is calling for a total disregard of these measures.

He said the government had failed to secure vaccines.

On Wednesday, Sahpra confirmed it had received documentation for the Sinopharm vaccine, developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group, and that it would commence with evaluating the data to assess the efficacy of the vaccine.

Semete-Makokotlela said: "Many of you have seen the stories around ivermectin. Had we given in on ivermectin, and not stood our ground, and we continue to stand our ground until we get data, we will not change our position.

She added:

Similarly with these vaccines, until we satisfy ourselves, as a regulator, we will not bow down to any pressure. Yes, they will be marching on Friday. I will be there. I'll receive the memorandum and we'll take it from there. And I will go back to the office, and I'll work with my team.

The CEO of the health regulatory body said the approval of vaccine suppliers was not an easy process. It had to undergo several procedures before being approved and accepted for public usage.

Semete-Makokotlela said they worked tirelessly, trying to ensure that everything, regarding the correct approval of vaccines, was on track

"Again, these are not decisions that we make in days or weeks. It's balloon sets of data that we look at. If I can make an example with the Janssen vaccine - they first applied to us in November of last year. We made the decision at the end of March this year. And it is because we needed to make sure that the data we need is made available," Semete-Makokotlela said. 

Politics

At the heart of the EFF's fight against Sahpra is the assertion that it is prioritising private interests.

Malema previously said: 

We have it on solid authority that Helen Rees (chairperson) is married to a Fazel Randera, who is, in turn, a shareholder in Aspen. Aspen is the local partner of J&J [Johnson & Johnson] and stands to privately benefit if Sputnik V and Sinovac are not authorised in South Africa.

Sahpra has denied this, but Malema and other EFF leaders have persisted with the accusation. 

The regulatory body has repeatedly asserted its independence from the national health department. 

The EFF insisted that the march, despite the risks, was not the only protest action planned; sit-ins at Rees' house was also part of it. 

About six political parties, including the DA, Action SA and Freedom Front Plus, declined to join the EFF's march, saying it was a super-spreader event, which places the lives of many in danger.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa 'wants to lock us up again' - Malema slams lockdown regulations, demands vaccines

Unions and non-governmental organisations, like the South African Medical Association, told News24 they had not received an invitation to attend the march.

The deputy general secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, December Mavuso, confirmed that they would not be attending the march.

"We are agreeing on the call we've made since last year. To expand the net in terms of finding vaccines in other countries, whether in Russia or Cuba and so on, but we have not discussed working together with the EFF," he said.

Meanwhile, eight streets are expected to be affected by the EFF's planned March in the capital. 

The Tshwane metro police department said officers would be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effsahprajulius malemapoliticscoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
29% - 3198 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
32% - 3435 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 4249 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.18
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,776.20
+0.1%
Silver
26.02
+0.3%
Palladium
2,654.00
+0.2%
Platinum
1,102.36
+0.2%
Brent Crude
75.56
+0.5%
Top 40
60,188
0.0%
All Share
66,264
0.0%
Resource 10
63,672
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,124
0.0%
Financial 15
13,010
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

2h ago

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo