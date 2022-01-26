3h ago

EFF member accused of using fake 'Tracy Zille' Twitter account to be sworn in as an MP

Malibongwe Dayimani
EFF councillor Anthony Matumba.
  • EFF councillor Anthony Matumba is heading to Parliament as an MP.
  • Matumba confirmed the news.
  • He is alleged to be the person behind a fake Twitter account "@Tracy Zille", which was used to spread disparaging, racist and hateful comments.

Limpopo EFF councillor Anthony Matumba, who is caught up in fake Twitter account allegations, is due to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Makhado Local Municipality councillor confirmed the development to News24 on Tuesday but said he would respond to detailed questions at a later stage. 

Matumba is alleged to be the person behind a fake Twitter account "@Tracy Zille", which was used to spread disparaging, racist and hateful comments. 

READ | Limpopo EFF councillor says no evidence linking him to racist 'Tracy Zille' tweets

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took Matumba to the Equality Court in Louis Trichardt after it received a complaint from a member of the public about tweets from the Twitter account.

EE spokesperson Vuyani Pambo failed to respond to questions sent to him about Matumba's parliamentary role.

Matumba was driving and said he would respond in writing later. His comment will be added once received. 

The Twitter account reportedly emerged in June 2020 and had more than 30 000 followers when the SAHRC received the complaint. 

But in court papers, Matumba denied that he was behind the account.

ALSO READ | Xenophobic Twitter campaigns orchestrated by a former South African soldier

He said there were no witnesses to prove the connection between him and the account.

The SAHRC said it was reported that Matumba was generating an income from making disparaging and inflammatory comments online through companies he owned and registered to which social media users were directed.

According to TimesLIVE, the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), which accused Matumba last year, said he had registered multiple websites in his name, which he monetised through Google's AdSense.

The SAHRC also wants Matumba to donate R20 000 to a charitable organisation, expressly with victims of gender-based violence.

effparliamentpolitics
