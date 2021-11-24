EFF MP Marshall Dlamini's assault trial to continue next year

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini's assault case was postponed to next year.

He was charged with assault after allegedly knocking the glasses off an official at Parliament.

The case is due to resume in March 2022.

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini's assault case was postponed in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, until next year.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the trial would continue when it returned to court on 28 and 29 March.

Dlamini is the secretary-general of the EFF.

The alleged assault on Johan Carstens came during a pre-pandemic State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February 2019.

The alleged assault occurred shortly after the adjournment of the joint sitting for the SONA, outside the National Assembly, as the procession, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the presiding officers, left the House.

READ | Malema explains why the EFF terminated coalition talks with the ANC

At the time, the EFF issued a statement saying there had been a plan by police affiliated with right-wingers to assassinate the party's leader Julius Malema.



This was supposed to "undermine the advances on the expropriation of land without compensation discourse, that will soon be law".

The EFF's former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the EFF was told that the Parliamentary Security Service, also known as "white shirts" or "bouncers", had been infiltrated by these groups and targeted the SONA to execute the "assassination".

According to the statement, Malema and the EFF leadership were "unreasonably stopped by the white shirts" in Parliament after the House had been adjourned. They ostensibly thought "this was the moment and reacted with the necessary self-defence".