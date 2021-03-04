EFF MPs who disrupted Pravin Gordhan's 2019 budget speech found guilty of misconduct

Several EFF MPs have been found guilty of misconduct for disrupting a parliamentary sitting.

The parliamentarians were found guilty of misconduct after they stormed the podium while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was delivering a speech in 2019.

A sanction will be handed down once the MPs involved have made representations.

EFF MPs who stormed the stage while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered a speech, have been found guilty on several charges of misconduct.

With the exception of the EFF, all members of Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee agreed to a guilty finding against the members involved.

The EFF MPs involved will have an opportunity to make representations, before the committee decides on a sanction.

Committee chairperson Philly Mapulane said:



"The committee finds the members charged guilty and so in an instance where the committee finds the members guilty, we must allow the members [who have been found guilty] a chance to make presentations before a sanction can be imposed. Those members found guilty... a communique will be sent to them and they will be given an opportunity to make representations."

In July 2019, 20 EFF MPs stormed the podium while Gordhan delivered his Budget speech. This prevented the minister from delivering his speech until they were removed from the House by parliamentary security.

The EFF members are charged in terms of the rules of Parliament and the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislators Act.

Jeffrey Abrahams

Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi, the initiator, presented the final charges to the committee on Thursday.



EFF MP Nthako Sam Matiase faced seven charges.

Some of the charges against Matiase included the contravention of section 7(a) of the Act when he wilfully refused and/or failed to obey rules of the National Assembly (NA) by persisting with a point of order after the presiding officer, whose ruling was final and binding, had ruled that the matter raised was not a point of order.

Other guilty findings included: He failed and/or refused to obey rules of the NA by crossing the floor of the chamber in front of the benches during the proceedings.

Matiase was found guilty of deliberately engaging in conduct that created serious disorder or disruption in the House.

Repeatedly undermining the authority of the presiding officer.

Repeatedly refusing to obey rulings of the presiding officer and repeatedly disrespecting and interrupting the presiding officer.

Thirteen other EFF MPs were also found guilty on similar charges to that of Matiase. These 13 members faced five charges each.



They are:

Khanya Ceza

Makosini Chabangu;

Thokozane Langa;

Brian Madlingozi;

Mathibe Mohlala;

Mothusi Montwedi;

Thembi Msane;

Dumisane Mthenjani;

Nazier Paulsen;

Henry Shembeni;

Annacleta Siwisa;

Nokulanga Primrose Sonti;

Lorato Tito

EFF MPs Ntokozo Hlonyana and Rosina Komane were found guilty of deliberately engaging in conduct that created serious disorder or disruption in the chamber, when they you crossed the floor during the proceedings.

Other guilty findings against the pair included:

Physically intervening, preventing, obstructing or hindering the removal of other members, including themselves, from the chamber when the presiding officer ordered their removal.

Undermining the authority of the presiding officer, refusing to obey rulings of the presiding officer, and interrupting the presiding officer while she was addressing the House.

Persisting in making serious allegations against the Minister of Public Enterprises without adequate substantiation or following the correct procedure.



