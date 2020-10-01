48m ago

EFF offers help to 'exploited' staff as ANC again fails to pay salaries on time

Lizeka Tandwa
(Vathiswa Ruselo, Gallo Images/Sowetan)
  • The EFF has condemned the ANC's inability to pay staff.
  • The ANC sent a letter to its staff to inform them they will be paid late.
  • The EFF encouraged all ANC employees to approach the EFF labour desk to seek recourse.

The EFF has lashed out at the ANC for months of "consistent abuse and exploitation" of its employees after News24 reported the governing party's financial woes have again led to a failure to pay its staff members at Luthuli House for September. 

In a letter to staff, dated 29 September, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter said staff should expect to be paid late.

"On behalf of the treasurer-general, this seeks to inform all ANC staff that salaries for September 2020 will unfortunately be paid after month end. Salary payments will be made by not later than 9 October 2020," the letter read.

Two staff members confirmed the letter to News24, adding they were yet to be paid by Thursday.

"We urgently request staff to make the necessary arrangements with their banks, and we most sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," Potgieter said.

The EFF said this was exploitation. 

"This essentially constitutes unpaid labour. Month after month, the public has witnessed statements from the ruling party which, with no remorse or consideration, informing employees that they will be paid significantly later than the agreed dates at the end of the month.

"As the EFF, we are duty bound to call out the exploitation of workers, even if it is within the confines of other political parties. These employees are bound by contract, have dependents and bills to service.

"The actions of the ANC place the dignity and financial integrity of its employees at risk. We, therefore, condemn the actions of the ANC as nothing less than exploitation and an infringement on the financial security of employees," the EFF said in a statement.

The EFF said it encourages all ANC employees to approach the EFF labour desk to seek recourse, adding that it will defend these employees from the exploitation they are faced with.

In January this year, News24 reported that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa had to intervene and pay staff from his own pocket after the party failed to pay staff. 

The party's money woes came as the ANC was issued a bill of R105 000 for its officials' trip to Zimbabwe aboard a South African air force jet. 

