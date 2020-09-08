1h ago

EFF opens criminal case against woman who pointed gun at members during Port Elizabeth mall scuffle

Malibongwe Dayimani
A screenshot showing a shopper pulling a gun on EFF members at a PE mall.
  • A case of pointing a firearm has been opened at the Walmer police station by EFF members.
  • This relates to a 10:30 skirmish at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre, where a shopper pointed a gun at protesting EFF members.
  • The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

A case has been opened with the police against a 52-year-old woman seen on a video pointing a gun at EFF members during a heated argument inside a mall in Port Elizabeth.

The dramatic incident took place inside the Walmer Palk Shopping Centre at 10:30 on Tuesday morning.  

The woman and the EFF members were arrested and taken to Walmer police station, but all declined to open cases against each other.

But at 15:00, the EFF members returned to the police station where they opened a case of pointing a firearm, said Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.   

She said the case was under investigation and that no arrests had yet been made.  

The dramatic confrontation was filmed inside the foyer of the busy mall, and the video clip did the rounds on social media afterwards. 

In the clip, four mall security guards in yellow vests can be seen trying to separate two yelling EFF women members from physically contacting the shopper.

One of EFF supporters can be heard yelling: "You fucking bitch, go back to Europe!"

The EFF members can be seen following and taunting the customer.

She then stops walking and quickly pulls out a firearm from her jacket and points it at EFF members.

The EFF members react by shouting: "Shoot! Shoot!"

EFF Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana said the party "enjoys irritating white people".

Walmer Park Shopping Centre manager Leonie Scheepers said mall security and police remained on high alert, while the Clicks store was closed until further notice.

Today marks day two of countrywide EFF protests at Clicks stores. This comes as Clicks is battling a massive public backlash over a TRESemme hair product advert, featured in Clicks website, which ridiculed black hair.

The advert described two pictures of black hair as "dry" and "damaged" and "frizzy" and "dull", while white hair was described as "fine" and "flat" and "normal".

Scheepers said the altercation started after the woman started filming a gathering of people in EFF T-shirts outside Clicks.

"Centre Security personnel approached her and requested that she cease videoing. She ignored this request, and then confronted the person who appeared to be the leader of the group [EFF]. An altercation ensued. During the altercation, the customer took out a firearm and pointed it at the group," said Scheepers.

Tetyana could not be reached for comment on the police case at the time of writing. His response will be added once received. 

