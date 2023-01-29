1h ago

add bookmark

EFF plans national shutdown to protest load shedding, call for Ramaphosa to resign

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema announced a national shutdown for 20 March.
EFF leader Julius Malema announced a national shutdown for 20 March.
EFF via Twitter
  • The EFF is planning a national shutdown on 20 March.
  • Its leader, Julius Malema, said it would make the Zuma Must Fall protest look like "Micky Mouse".
  • The shutdown will resolve to demand the end of load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The EFF will hold a national shutdown on 20 March to protest continuing load shedding and call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

EFF leader Julius Malema made the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday, saying the event would make the Zuma Must Fall protest look like "Micky Mouse".

"The national shutdown means that there will be no school, no university, factories and no business will be operating on that day. 

"All municipalities and all major cities will be shut down and there will be no work on that day. All major roads will be barricaded and all ports of entry, including roads that lead to borders, will be closed…

READ | We aiming to lower load shedding by year's end, Ramaphosa tells ANC leaders at lekgotla

"No business operations will be opened on that day and no truck, and no train will be allowed on the roads and railways, particularly the trucks transporting South Africa's minerals and coal to outside South Africa through Richards Bay."

He said the streets would only remain open for emergency and essential services. 

'Historic shutdown'

Malema added the shutdown would call for an immediate end to load shedding that was "crippling the economy and returning this country to the dark ages". 

He said, "all sectors and spheres of society are invited to form part of this historic [shutdown]".

According to the EFF, the shutdown would also be spurred on by, among other things, the rising cost of living, unemployment and poverty, increasing crime levels, corruption and collapsing infrastructure. 

Malema said the party would engage taxi associations to support the shutdown.

On that day, the EFF national leadership plans to march to the Union Buildings to hand over their demands.

They would communicate the next step on the day if the president does not resign.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceffjulius malemacyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgload sheddingpolitical partiespoliticspower crisis
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 681 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
71% - 3694 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.23
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.34
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.73
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
1,012.08
0.0%
Palladium
1,618.86
0.0%
Gold
1,928.39
0.0%
Silver
23.60
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.66
-0.9%
Top 40
74,766
+0.4%
All Share
80,791
+0.4%
Resource 10
77,871
-0.4%
Industrial 25
103,872
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,281
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
WATCH | Hair-banna! Enterprising Cape Town woman conjures up haircare products at...

27 Jan

WATCH | Hair-banna! Enterprising Cape Town woman conjures up haircare products at home
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo