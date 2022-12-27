56m ago

add bookmark

EFF protests at Bloemfontein resort after alleged racial confrontation

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF supporters protested at a Bloemfontein resort.
EFF supporters protested at a Bloemfontein resort.
PHOTO: @Sentletse, Twitter

  • EFF members protested at the Maselspoort Resort outside Bloemfontein.
  • They arrived after two black teenagers were allegedly assaulted by a group of white men at a resort pool.
  • Police are investigating a case of common assault. 

An alleged racist attack against two black teens on Christmas Day by white men at the Maselspoort Resort saw EFF members descend on the Free State resort in protest. 

Members gathered at the resort outside Bloemfontein on Monday - some swam, some sang around the pool and some played on the swings.

The EFF members said they had come to the resort to express their anger following the incident that involved several white men allegedly attacking the two teens.

A video of the apparently racially-motivated confrontation has gone viral on social media. In the video, a white man is seen slapping a 13-year-old boy, who is then thrown back into the pool when he tries to get up.

The man then appears to try to choke the 18-year-old.

The situation escalates when another man pulls the younger teen's hair.

A scuffle then ensues with one man pushing one of the boys into the pool and seemingly trying to keep his head under water.

The video ends when a man drags the older teen by the head in the pool.

It is alleged that the white men tried to prevent the black teens from using the swimming pool at the resort.

READ | Police investigate assault after black teens attacked in alleged racial confrontation at Bloem resort

In a statement, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she noted the incident with "utter disgust".  

She said she supported the Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela's instruction to the Department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Makalo Mohale to deal with the matter urgently. 

Sisulu said reports of racism at tourist facilities negatively impacted the tourism sector, which was still trying to recover from losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I call on law-enforcement agencies to deal with this matter decisively and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book to send an eloquent message that incidents of racism have no place in our democracy," the minister said. 

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said a case of common assault was being investigated. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
maselspoort resorteffmotantsi makhelelindiwe sisulufree statebloemfonteinpoliticsracism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
45% - 5217 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 278 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 6018 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,804.36
-0.2%
Silver
23.89
+0.6%
Palladium
1,777.00
+1.2%
Platinum
1,031.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
83.92
0.0%
Top 40
67,324
0.0%
All Share
73,493
0.0%
Resource 10
71,802
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,895
0.0%
Financial 15
15,827
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo