EFF protests: Clicks to close all stores on Wednesday to provide counselling and support to staff

Clicks has taken a decision to close all its stores on Wednesday and then reopen on Thursday, the retailer confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The health and beauty retailer said it will use Wednesday to engage directly with store staff across the country and provide counselling and support.

"The closure means Clicks will be unable to provide medication to customers, along with public sector medicine pick-up points being temporarily unavailable."

The decision by Clicks comes just hours after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted it an interdict against the EFF.

According to the interdict, the EFF or its supporters may not intimidate and threaten employees of Clicks working at its shops or any of its operations, intimidate and threaten Clicks' customers visiting its shops, or incite violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks, News24 reported.

