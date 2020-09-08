53m ago

add bookmark

EFF protests: Clicks to close all stores on Wednesday to provide counselling and support to staff

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF Members at Clicks stores in the Durban CBD during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
EFF Members at Clicks stores in the Durban CBD during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Clicks has taken a decision to close all its stores on Wednesday and then reopen on Thursday, the retailer confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening. 

The health and beauty retailer said it will use Wednesday to engage directly with store staff across the country and provide counselling and support. 

"The closure means Clicks will be unable to provide medication to customers, along with public sector medicine pick-up points being temporarily unavailable."

READ | Clicks hair advert: senior exec resigns, TRESemmé to be removed from shelves, employees suspended

The decision by Clicks comes just hours after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted it an interdict against the EFF. 

According to the interdict, the EFF or its supporters may not intimidate and threaten employees of Clicks working at its shops or any of its operations, intimidate and threaten Clicks' customers visiting its shops, or incite violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks, News24 reported. 

READ MORE | Hair advert: Clicks CEO apologises and suspends employees, but EFF shutdown to continue

More to follow

Related Links
4 EFF members charged for George Clicks protest, other Cape Town stores also closed
5 arrested for malicious damage to property after alleged attack on Clicks store in Alberton
EFF opens criminal case against woman who pointed gun at members during Port Elizabeth mall scuffle
Read more on:
clickseffprotestscourts
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1673 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 375 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4404 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.88
(-1.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.98
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(-0.88)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.43)
Gold
1938.79
(+0.43)
Silver
26.87
(+0.07)
Platinum
908.00
(-0.11)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2279.00
(-0.07)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo